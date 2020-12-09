When merged, the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot prizes are now more than a half-billion dollars. Friday's Mega Millions prize is worth $247 million and Wednesday night's Powerball draw is worth $269 million.

Powerball and Mega Millions are currently the two biggest lottery games in the United States.

One of those prizes could afford a lifetime of Christmas presents for family and friends. It could be a very merry holiday indeed for lucky ones who are able to make their guesswork right.

The Mega Millions jackpot has an annuity worth $199.8 million, and the amount for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot has an annuity of $199.4 million in cash, reported WFMY News 2.

According to Mark Michalko, executive director of the NC Education Lottery, "Either of these jackpots would be a life-changing gift for the holidays. It would be exciting for someone in North Carolina to win one and have their holiday dreams come true," reported OBX Today.

For Mega Millions, the winning numbers were 19, 22, 24, 28, and 53 alongside the Mega Ball 25 and the Megaplier 3x.

No one purchased a ticket that successfully matched the Gold mega ball and white numbers. Therefore, the jackpot will roll over to Tuesday's next drawing, reported Newsweek.

Hitting both prizes amount to the price of a small island. If someone becomes remarkably lucky and could hit jackpots on back-to-back nights, the total winnings would be $526 million, accompanied by cash options worth $399.2 million.

For the year 2020, jackpot winners have been few.

Powerball prizes range from $1 million -$4 million, while Mega Millions prizes range from $1 million to $2 million.

The probability of hitting Powerball's jackpot is 1 in 292 million, while the chance of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.5 million.

The pair of games offer other ways to win other than hitting the jackpot.

Two North Carolina Mega Millions players hit the $10,000 prize in Friday's drawing. Their $2 tickets matched the yellow Mega Ball and four white balls.

One lucky winner won the second biggest prize on offer of Mega Millions.

The most recent Mega Millions grand prize jackpot winner was from a Wisconsin ticket on September 15, 2020, for a prize worth $119 million. It was the mere fifth Mega Millions jackpot took home this year.

A lucky ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Rockfish Road in Fayetteville. Another one was sold at Lowe's Foods on Mount Airy's Independence Boulevard.

One person took home the $1 million Mega Million prize on November 27's drawing. The ticket was sold at the Carolina Fast Mart on US 601, a Concord convenience store.

One ticket for Mega Millions matched all five white balls, but not the gold Mega Ball. The ticket also used the Megplier to receive a $3 million payout.

A $1 million Powerball jackpot was taken home on October 21 by a man from Washington.

Here is a list of the five Mega Millions jackpots hit in 2020:

$202 million - February 11 in New Jersey

$410 million - June 9 in Arizona

$124 million - July 24 in New Jersey

$22 million - July 31 in California

$119 million - September 15 in Wisconsin

