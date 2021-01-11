Attempts to impeach President Trump with the 25th Amendment failed as Republicans block Democrats on their effort to depower Trump. Since January 6, the president has been blamed for the Capitol unrest, which is yet to be investigated.

Republicans Block Democrats' Attempt to Impeach President Trump

Attempts to impeach President Trump, led by Nancy Pelosi, is not happening anytime soon. Democrats once again failed in another attempt since their former attempts.

Last Monday, the GOP in the Lower house handed the DEMS a defeat in their impeachment attempts. In particular, it is a resolution for the removal of the incumbent with the 25th Amendment. Alongside, they added a new article of impeachment tailed for the current president, reported USA Today.

One of the last efforts by the DEMS to take him out from the Oval Office, in the final countdown of the Trump administration, did not prosper, and Trump will stay in power and exit on January 20 formally, as the president with a broad American support base.

After DEMS were shutdown in Congress to enforce the 25th, the impeachment article is on the floor the next day.

According to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., he said there might be a vote on Wednesday on the impeachment.

If it ever gets past the DEMS majority senate, Hoyer added the impeachment article would be sent to the Senate. Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said that the DEMS have to adhere to a process and no shortcuts.

Several DEMS said that the article is delayed for the Senate to peruse through the incoming administration nominations. It includes dealing with other priorities than getting on an impeachment trial. Demands to acknowledge the 25th Amendment remains, the Republicans block the Democrats on their move.

Rep. David Cicilline, an author of the article, said that some might vote for it. So far, the article is ignored by Republicans; no one is interested in co-sponsoring it.

The article by Cicilline cites that insurrection committed against the US government, with five dead and many injured in the incident last Monday.

He added that the DEMS wanted Vice President Mike Pence to activate the 25th or Trump is forced to resign. Many interpretations of the immediate demand of the DEMS for the removal of Trump are drawing different viewpoints.

The Dem said that it is taking too long to have the impeachment started in a New York Times article last Monday. He added that Congress should act, but his opinion contrasted with the Senate and Congress rules.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., last Monday, shut the DEMS bid to force Mike Pence to activate the 25th and take Trump out of office automatically. On January 20, the president's term ends, but loyal members of his administration want it to end on a graceful exit.

House Rules dictate that only one lawmaker needs to block a resolution to force the GOP to consider what the DEMS want. That is to depower Trump in his final days in office.

Mooney contested the election results in the last Joint Session, that end with Trump's non-re-election.

Pence has remained steadfast in demand to activate the 25th to end Trump's office on a sour note.

Despite a push to activate the 25th Amendment, the Republicans block Democrats and allow Trump to remain in office till the 20th.

