Kenneth Braithwaite said that US Arctic patrol vessels would be active in Antarctica. Other countries like Russia and China are attempting to capitalize on a foothold for military purposes.

The US Navy will be sending naval ships close to Russian land claims while the arctic ice sheet rolls back. Melting ice allow more traffic in the earth's coldest region.

According to Navy Secretary Braithwaite, American presence will be a priority for US Naval forces. He noted that more activity by the US would be prominent above the Arctic Circle, reported Breaking Defense. After January 20, he says it will be his last interview before a change of administration.

He made it clear that the Navy's new Arctic Strategy paper involves a "Tri-Service" that includes the Marines and Coast Guard. All services combined will use an assertive posture for everyday operations to stopgap the movement of several nations. They are Russia and especially China, which seem not to be content in the South China Sea.

Braithwaite told reporters via a phone conference about what comes next of the Blue Arctic strategy. He explained that the US would have a more dominant presence in the far north to counter Russian expansion. China is not a priority but is eyeing the territory.

One of the questions to Braithwaite is whether the US will be doing a Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPS) close to the Russian coast as a calculated response.

The Navy secretary Kenneth Braithwaite stated that US arctic patrol vessels would do the same thing in the South China Sea as Fonops can say freely in international waters. It is a right that the United States adheres to, especially when some dispute is concerned.

Also read: US Navy Submarines to Be Equipped with Anti-Ship Missiles to Take on More Surface Threats

He added that the Barents Sea territory moves to around the Kola Peninsula, where Russian assets are. This needs to be done to signal a more active American presence. Sea lanes in the northern straits become more passable. The US Navy will guarantee access for allies.

Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPS) is vital for the US and its allies. Sources determine that the Kola Peninsula is right in the arctic with an impressive military presence. Housed in Kola is the mighty Northern Fleet of Russia, with a submarine force that rivals Americans.

It is where the Kremlin wants to project military force in the northern seas.

Just like Beijing's loose claims in the South China Sea, the Russians are claiming bodies of water as theirs. But the international community says they are not applicable because it is international waters, and anyone can sail there. Braithwaite said that the US must be there and establish itself more.

Russia has a lot of investment in improving its arctic flank defense and even economic activity. Its combo complements its militarization of the far north. Some criticisms point that most have not abided by the rules of the sea. The security in the region might be volatile and insecure too.

One of the problems is bases and deep-water ports for maritime assets and only one ice breaker. The US Navy needs to develop logistics to support a full-time arctic presence.

Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite says that US Arctic patrol vessels might be submarines. The US has 48 of them in operation too.

Related articles: US Navy: New Type Lightweight Torpedo in Development for Naval Vessels Coming Soon

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.