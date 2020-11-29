U.S. Navy submarines are more dangerous with anti-ship missiles to attack the ships of adversaries. American sub forces remain a threat compared to less battle experienced upstarts.

According to the U.S. Navy Submarine Forces, more submarines in the U.S. Navy will be integrated with ship-killers in the Pacific. This development comes as a future deterrent as more adversaries are keen on sinking American ships without engagement through beyond visual range.

A rising number of America's enemies are not up to par when it comes to technological dominance. More ships don't make any difference unless backed by tried and real equipment. To this effect, the average sub will have these ship killers like the Maritime Strike Tomahawk, according to Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle said, reported Defense News.

The admiral added a longer-ranged counter punch with more weapons like long-range torpedoes as standard submarine weapons for sinking ships. Another comeback is the Harpoon ship missile in the pacific. Harpoon missiles are familiar but limited, though they give the ability to attack from a distance.

One weapon wanted by submariners is the Maritime Strike Tomahawk under negotiations to be part of the missile carrier. The addition of it will make a single American sub a force to reckon with.

Competitors are touting a 500+ range for their anti-ship-missiles, but the Sea Tomahawk is deadlier. It will have a standard range of 1000 miles; one U.S. Navy submarine can threaten many enemy ships or land targets easily in the Pacific, said the U.S. Navy.

Also read: U.S. Navy Wants a Next-Generation Destroyer Designed From the Ground Up

Maritime Strike Tomahawk is part of three Block V models of the original Tomahawk cruise missiles, which been updated. One new addition is a new sensor that is like eyes able to see moving images and ready by 2023.

Sources in the navy say it can follow moving targets better and guided by another system to hit any target beyond visual range.

Many in the U.S. Navy call subs the hidden menace that will hammer China in a future war. This capability must be preserved, as the submarine fleet is getting less. During the Obama years, not emphasized with more cuts were made to the Navy's detriment but, the last four years saw a resurge in the war-fighting.

Several Los Angeles class attack subs leave the service that will be a drop from 50 to 42 of them in the late 2020s. But, in keeping with retaining its edge over other navies, the U.S. is opting to keep 5 of the still-potent attack subs in service.

Subs remain a crucial component in the U.S. Navy to hold a less technological Chinese fleet at bay. Using ship killers with the Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army, these weapons will deter Chinese aggression.

One incoming official, the new secretary of Defense who is yet to be determined, said a relevant statement in a June editorial in Foreign Affairs. He said the U.S. Navy should be able to sink all Chinese assets in 72-hours.

Eventually, with a larger budget, the U.S. Navy can get their anti-ship missiles on U.S. Navy submarines, but sinking all of China's maritime assets in 72-hours is another question.

Related article: US Preparing Countermeasures to Kill New Chinese and Russian Submarines

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.