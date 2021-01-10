Many say that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's photo is not befitting for the soon-to-be the highest-ranking politician of the United States. Vogue's February cover photo has elicited rounds of criticism online.

Kamala Harris Faces Online Backlash

After the release of Vogue on Sunday, the image shows Harris standing in front of a glossy piece of pink fabric and wearing a plain back jacket and Converse sneakers.

Based on a number of fans online, they are arguing that the first woman, African American, and Asian American, who will be holding the office of the Vice President is worthy of a grander cover.

According to NBC, they have reported that commenters online also felt that the lighting during the photoshoot had not been executed properly for someone with the complexion of Harris.

The Vice President-elect's second cover photo which shows her in a light-blue suit while standing in a gold-toned room has won more praise compared to the first posted.

The Hill reported, according to Wajahat Ali, a writer for the New York Times has responded to the cover writing, emphasizing that the first cover photo was a mess up and mentioned that Anna Wintour, the British-American journalist who has served as the Global Chief Content Officer for Condé Nast since 2020 and the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue since 1988, must really not have Black friends and colleagues.

Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, Wintour has long faced accusations of excluding black cover models and even talents from the magazine, which for many they refer it as the fashion bible.

According to a report of the Associated Press, the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue issued an apology in an internal memo to the staffers of the American monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine, writing that she wants to say plainly that she knows that Vogue has not found sufficient ways of elevating and give space to Black editors, photographers, writers, designers, and other creators.

Wintour also added as a magazine they have made mistakes too by publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or also intolerant, but she said that she is taking full responsibility regarding those mentioned mistakes.

According to a report in the New York Times, in December, the publishing company Condé Nast announced that Anna Wintour will be the worldwide chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue, which gave her control over publications in more than 30 markets.

Unaware

Based on a report of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, according to the team of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the photo of Harris which appears on the cover of the February issue of Vogue magazine was not both sides had agreed upon as for them it should be the powder blue power suit, but instead she can be seen in more casual attire, wearing Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

