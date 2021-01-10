The death toll of the Chicago shooting spree that took place on Saturday has reached at least five people, as a woman who was held hostage during the incident was pronounced dead on Sunday.

According to reports, among the five casualties of the fatal incident was the suspect who was killed amid a shootout with the police.

Moreover, reports stated that there at least three more people who died during the shootout after being critically wounded. One death, however, is still under investigation where the victim was a 15-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, in a statement to Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago police Supt. David Brown stated that without the Evanston police officer's bravery, more injuries and casualties would have been reported.

The suspect in the Chicago shooting spree was identified as 32-year-old, Jason Nightengale.

According to authorities, the suspect fatally shot three people at random and left several people wounded in Chicago before he fled to Evanston where he shot a woman who was at an IHOP restaurant.

Following the shooting incident in Evanston, Nightengale got into a confrontation with the police where he was killed in a shootout, Fox News reported.

The police also stated that they were able to recover a weapon from the gunman after the shootout, and posted a photo of the gun on their Twitter account.

Offender's firearm was recovered on scene.

In relation to the fatal incident, a Facebook post from a woman, who said that she was the sister of the suspect, stated that the 32-year-old has not been on his right mind for a very long time.

Meanwhile, Chicago Police released a mugshot of the suspect from his past arrest. The photo shows the suspect in a security guard shirt and donning a badge. Based on reports, Nightingale has been charged with domestic violence cases in five separate instances but all were dismissed.

The Chicago Shooting Spree

According to ABC 7, police stated that the shooting began in the Hyde Park section of Chicago. The first victim was a 30-year-old whom the suspect shot in the head and died.

Nightengale then proceeded to go to a neighborhood just a few meters away from the first spot. In the Kenwood neighborhood, the suspect shot a security guard in an apartment building where he asked to use a phone.

In addition, he also shot a 77-year-old woman who was just checking her mailbox at the same location. The woman was then rushed to a hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical condition.

After that, Nightingale went and visited an individual residing on the 19th floor of an apartment building. He then reportedly threatened the person and stole the vehicle.

Then, he drove to a convenience store which he robbed. Amid the robbery, Nightengale shot and killed a 20-year-old man and wounded an 81-year-old critically.

The police was able to catch up with the gunman at the convenience store where a shootout happened, but Nightengale was able to drive away.

On the evening of the same night, a phonecall reached Evanston police, which is 19 miles north of Chicago that there was a man carrying a gun at a local pharmacy. But when the police arrived, the suspect fled and went to an IHOP restaurant and took a woman hostage, and critically shot her. The woman was then declared dead in the hospital.

The Chicago shooting spree suspect was eventually killed by the police in a shootout which took place in the parking lot of a Dollar General store.

