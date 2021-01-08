As the insurrection at the Capitol continues and images of it and social media posts circulated online on Wednesday, a number of individuals who were present and had been identified and in the aftermath of the protests, some have already lost their jobs.

A direct marketing company in Maryland, Navistar, announced that an employee of them had been terminated after a picture of him circulated online while wearing his company ID badge inside the breached Capitol building.

In a statement on their website, Navistar stated that while they are supporting all of their employees' right to a peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the safety and health of the other citizens will no longer have employment with Navistar Direct Marketing.

After a video of Paul Davis, who is a Texas attorney circulated online, wherein he was captured saying that they are all trying to get into the Capitol and stop the counting of the electoral votes.

As a result of his involvement in the DC protests, his company Goosehead Insurance stated that Davis is no longer employed with them.

Even in social media posts, he appeared and talked about his participation in the events on Wednesday.

In a feature of Facebook, its stories, Davis also made his appearance wherein he was saying that he is just peacefully demonstrating the whole time and he was not trying to actively break into the Capitol.

He also wrote that he was just trying to get into the Capitol, which means voicing a protest and not in any violent way.

A Twitter account on Thursday which belonged to Westlake, which is a Texas-based company tweeted that Associate General Counsel, Paul Davis is no longer employed by Goosehead.

According to CNN, when they tried to reach out for further comments regarding the issue, but they were just directed to a voicemail message wherein it was stating that the Goosehead employee who is involved at the Capitol is no longer employed with them.

As of the moment, it is still not clear whether the attorney left the company or has been terminated, the news agency reached out to Davis however they were not able to get any response.

Moreover, after former Pennsylvania state representative, Rick Saccone shared images on his page on Facebook of himself outside the Capitol, Saint Vincent College, the educational institution where he is serving as an adjunct professor, started right away an investigation according to the Senior Director of Marketing and Communications of the institution, Michael Hustava.

In his statement, Hustava stated that as a result of the investigation, Dr. Saccone has submitted and they have accepted his letter of resignation which effective immediately.

He also added he will no longer be associated with Saint Vincent College in any capacity, CBS reported.

The former Pennsylvania state representative Saccone who was among those who posted videos of them together with the crowd on the grounds of the Capitol stated on Facebook that everyone that was around him was just involved in a peaceful, first amendment assembly.

The aftermath of the protests in DC continues to haunt everyone who was involved days after the riots ended.

