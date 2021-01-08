President Donald Trump called on the United States on Thursday to heal and have faith after the civil riot at the US Capitol. In a brief video message released on Thursday night, the president told Americans that he has now set his sights on ensuring a "smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power" to a Joe Biden administration that will be inaugurated on January 20.

Trump Calls For 'Healing'

With 12 days left in his presidential term, Trump acknowledged he would peacefully leave after Congress affirmed his defeat amid growing talk of attempts to force him out early.

He denounced the violence carried out in his name the previous day at the Capitol in the video.

The incumbent president has for the first time acknowledged the new administration slated to take over. The video comes after lawmakers called for invoking the 25th amendment to remove him in office after the assault on Wednesday by his US Capitol services that left four civilians dead, reported CBS News.

The statement was tweeted -- one of the only social media platforms to which Trump still has access -- following one day of a muted response following his unprecedented encouragement of rioters bent on rebellion.

Capitol police confirmed the death of one police officer during the riot on Wednesday, reported The Guardian.

Trump has condemned the "heinous attack" on the US Capital by his supporters after he was held responsible for inciting brutality.

He spoke as Democrats, including House Speaker Nanci Pelosi, appealed that he be removed from his position.

The video message posted on Twitter was as close to a concession speech as people have heard from him. He stated that he had pursued all legal avenues to counter the presidential election results with the sole purpose of affirming the integrity of the election.

Also Read: China Goes Online to Mock US Capitol Siege as 'Beautiful Sight'

The US Capitol siege led to at least five deaths and numerous arrests.

According to Trump in his video statement, "To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime. And to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning," reported US News.

He added, "Now Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation."

As he and the United States have been through an intense election with emotions running high, he remarked tempers should now be cooled, and calm be restored.

He said violators would be indicted. The riot came after he whipped up his supporters with allegations of election fraud.

The president said rioters had "defiled the seat of American democracy."

Trump has been under intense political searing after many Republicans and Democrats denounced him for inciting the violence.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on the president's Cabinet to remove him from office after Wednesday's violent assault on the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

Related Article: 'Walis Tambo' by Trump Supporter Spotted in US Capitol Riot

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.