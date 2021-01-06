President Donald Trump continued to turn over the spotlight on Vice President Mike Pence, pinning his expectations on his role in certifying the results of the 2020 presidential elections to derail the Electoral College vote.

Trump on Pence: If VP 'Comes Through,' He Will 'Win the Presidency'

According to President Trump on Twitter, "If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!"

During a Georgia election campaign rally designated for Georgia senate runoffs, Trump stated he hoped the vice president would "come through for us," without expounding on the exact details he wants his deputy to carry out.

Also according to Trump, he hopes that the vice president "comes through for us," calling him a great person. If Pence does not deliver, he would be unfavorable to Trump, reported Hindustan Times.

Trump has recently expressed the belief that Pence could overturn the election results when he presides over a joint session of Congress on Wednesday wherein he is slated to hear the Electoral College results read out and then confirm Joe Biden as the president-elect.

The president thinks that the vice president would have the power during this session to trash the results in many battleground states, where Trump has affirmed there was prevalent voter fraud.

Pence reportedly faces perhaps his greatest political challenge on Wednesday as he will be forced to decide between his long-standing loyalty to the Constitution and a president demanding him to take action.

On Tuesday, Trump remarked he and Pence are in total agreement that Pence has the power to act.

According to the incumbent president, the election was "corrupt in contested states, and in particular it was not in accordance with the Constitution in that they made large scale changes to election rules and regulations as dictated by local judges and politicians, not by state legislators. This means that it was illegal," reported Fox News.

"Tellers" from the Senate and House will record the electoral votes of all states. At the end of the tally, seated on the House of Representatives' platform, Pence serves the role of announcing who is the winner of the majority of votes for both president and vice president.

VP Pence reportedly has informed Trump he lacked the power to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory. Pence conveyed the message to him during a weekly lunch with Trump. However, the president claimed the vice president was in "total agreement" with him.

Pence has been a steadfast loyal Vice President to the sitting president.

Pence was reportedly publicly seen with Trump in the White House shortly before the latter departed for Georgia. Trump called the VP a "wonderful" and "smart" man.

The Senate and the House will engage in a debate for two hours over the objections, if any, raised by the lawmakers regarding the election results. This will be followed by a vote.

