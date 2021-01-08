After the disturbance inside the Capitol building on January 6, the US Capitol Police Chief had to resign because of the failure to prevent illegal entry.

The resignation of the US Capitol Police Chief follows after individuals entered the capitol building last Wednesday. This prompted the allegations of incompetence in dealing with the supposed Trump protestors.

US Capitol Police Chief Resigns

According to a spokeswoman informing news outlets, Chief Steven Sund's stepping down will be effective on January 16, reported NTD.

According to Sund in his defense, the capitol police planned for only a free speech demonstration. The assault took them by surprise, leaving the force ill-prepared. He added the event was the first incident of its like in 30 years in his law enforcement career.

The House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called on Lund to vacate the position last Thursday.

One of Pelosi's reasons was the failed handling of the situation to the Capitol Police's top. She said this at the press meet, adding that he has not contacted them after the incident.

On the day lawmakers gathered for Congress's joint session to certify electoral results but were interrupted while deciding whether to reject Arizona returns. A group of individuals entered the capitol intent on disrupting the process.

Who started the breaking in the capitol building at 2:15 p.m. is yet to be determined. At 6 p.m., the breach was stopped and under control, announced capitol police. Once secured, the joint session resumed, and the votes were certified by Mike Pence.

Also read: Protestors Dressed in Trump Garb to Deploy National Guard, FBI to get Back Control

Before Sund informed of his resignation, he gave praise for the valiant efforts of officers last Thursday. He mentioned their bravery as the individual who attacked were repulsed by his fellow officers resolutely. He said these particular individuals attacked policemen and other law enforcement officers using steel pipes and chemical substances. They were intent on harming officers and had similarities to recent Antifa attacks on police.

According to KMGH-TV, the people who attacked the Capitol were intent on destroying everything.

The White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out the excessive violence on Wednesday in a White House press conference.

McEnany said the violence at the nation's capital was not how American's should act. She condemned it and the entire administration in the strongest way possible. Adding those who were involved should be persecuted and met with the full forces of the law.

She called the events on Wednesday when this group of rioters had intentionally violated and muddled the legitimate first amendment rights of the many thousands who came in peace. Others wanted to be heard in peaceful protest, not like the few who acted viciously in the Capitol building.

McEnany called the siege on the Capitol an attack on what the administration considers sacred. To live in safety and free is what is essential. These people violated it severely.

Soon after the incident in the Capitol, assistance is sought by the FBI to identify the assailants in the attack. The National Guard will be in the capital until January 20, on the last day of Trump's presidency.

Related article: Make America Great Again: Pro Trump Protesters Flooded 17 Statehouses in Peaceful Demonstrations

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.