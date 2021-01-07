WASHINGTON- After pro-trump rioters breached the Capitol building and protested around the city, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended for extra 15 days the public emergency she previously declared on Wednesday.

The latest order coming from the D.C. Mayor is expected to end on Tuesday, at exactly 3 p.m. on January 21, which is a day after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Based on the order of Bowser, she shared that the First Amendment protests turned violent as a lot of persons who came to the District armed and carrying the purpose of engaging in violence and destruction, as they created destruction and have engaged in violence.

She also added they have fired chemical irritants, bottles, bricks, and guns.

Bowser emphasized that the protesters have breached the security of the Capitol and their destructive and riotous behavior exhibited potential in spreading beyond the Capitol.

According to The Hill, the D.C. Mayor also stated that the movements of the protesters are ongoing as today they continue to seek the disruption of the Congressional proceedings on the counting of the electoral votes.

Kevin Donahue, the City Administrator of D.C., has been authorized in giving instructions and implementing measures that are appropriate or necessary in protecting persons and property in the District of Columbia from the conditions caused by the public emergency created by the protesters.

The order that was given to a number of leaders in D.C. such as the City Administrator, Chief Financial Officer, and Deputy Mayor the authority in applying for assistance from the FEMA or the Federal Emergency Management Agency in order to recoup expenditures incurred, or obtain fund needed, under this order.

On Wednesday afternoon, bowser ordered a curfew at 6 p.m. after rioters breached the Capitol, as they broke windows and doors in order to get inside.

A woman, identified as Ashli Babbit, a resident of San Diego was shot on the grounds of Capitol and was later declared dead.

The new order coming from the office of the mayor does not have any specification regarding if the curfew will remain in place, however allowed for people to be directed off the streets if a curfew is established, Independent reported.

At the time that Bowser announced the curfew, she shared that during the hours of the curfew, aside from the persons designated by the Mayor, no individual shall walk, bike, loiter, run, stand, or motor by car or any other mode of transportation upon any street, park, alley, or other public spaces within the District.

Despite the call of Trump for dispersal and encouragement on his supporters for peaceful protests, protesters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, as even the joint session of Congress where the lawmakers were counting the electoral votes was delayed by the protesters as they bulled their way into the Capitol, The Washington Examiner reported.

President Trump also emphasized in a tweet that his supporters should always remember that they are the Party of law and order, and they need to respect the law and the great men and women in Blue.



