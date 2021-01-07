LeBron James Looking to Buy WNBA's Dream from Kelly Loeffler

After Kelly Loeffler, the Senator who is also a shareholder of WNBA's Atlanta Dream, lost her United States Senate race in Georgia, LeBron James shared that he is looking forward to forming an ownership group for the basketball franchise despite no indications yet of selling from Loeffler.

The Republican Senator Loeffler lost her reelection campaign against Democrat Raphael Warnock on Tuesday after months of activism from WNBA players who objected regarding her stance on social justice issues and called for her removal from the team's ownership.

James, the four-time NBA champion tweeted and asked if who with him in putting together an ownership group for The Dream with #BlackVotesMatter together with the photo of Dream players who are wearing 'Vote Warnock' T-shirts.

After James led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship after a decade of being unstable last October, his tweet drew plenty of support, especially from the outfielder of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mookie Betts, who responded to the tweet and posted one of his own to count him in.

According to Reuters, they tried to reach Loeffler for comment regarding the said issue.

The Republican Senator Loeffler, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, was critical of the WNBA's decision to dedicate the 2020 season to social justice.

Loeffler urged Cathy Engelbert, the WNBA Commissioner, in a letter to scrap the plans for players to wear warmup jerseys with 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Say Her Name' on them, which is an act of honoring Breonna Taylor, but instead, they put an American flag on all of their uniforms.

Loeffler, who is also a co-owner of the Atlanta franchise since 2011, shared last year that they need less, not more politics in sports and considered Black Lives Matter a very divisive organization based on Marxist principles.

Despite the issues faced internally and externally by the league, the players on the Dream and other WNBA teams were seen wearing 'Vote Warnock' shirts are going into the games last season, SlamOnline reported.

Moreover, Betts, who signed once of the richest contracts in the history of the Major League Baseball, with a 12-year, $365 million, as an extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, is planning to use a portion of his earnings to support his fellow LA star James in landing for the WNBA franchise, Yardbarker reported.

Based on a report indicates that the current value of the WNBA franchise is at nearly $13.7 million. This 2020-2021 season for James will be earning around $40 million, while Betts will be having $22.5 million based on the calculation of Spotrac, which is more than enough money in making a run and purchasing the Dream.

Betts, who is also a huge fan of basketball, also has a daughter like LeBron James, and according to some experts, it will be no surprise that they both want to invest in a WNBA franchise as their daughter could end up being a superstar in the field of women's sports.

