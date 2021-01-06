After the closely watched elections went down with 98% of votes in, Democrat Raphael Warnock has edged out the Georgia Republican representative Senator Kelly Loeffler.

In a virtual speech, Warnock shared to his supporters that tonight they have proved that with the hard work that they displayed, hope, and the persons by his side, anything is possible.

Even the Associated Press has also called the race for Warnock as he appeared to have beaten his opponent by just close to tens of thousands of votes.

However, despite the information from the Associated Press, Loeffler has not still conceded and stated overnight that they have a path to victor and they are going to stay on it.

If Marnock's fellow Georgia Democrat representative Jon Ossoff will win his runoff race against Republican representative David Perdue, the Democratic party will assume control of the United States Senate, the USA Today reported.

The possible defeat of David Perdue to Ossoff will be putting the Democrats in a position for a 50-50 Senate split, however, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will have the power to break the ties and will put the Democrats in a favorable situation.

The 51-year-old Warnock would become the first Black senator of the state of Georgia and also the first Black Democratic senator from the southern portion of the state.

Both the Democratic and Republican parties had invested significant resources in Georgia in pursuing control in the Senate.

After the campaign done by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Sunday in the state, on Monday, President-elect Joe Biden has done his share and campaigned in the state to show his support for both Ossoff and Warnock.

According to The Guardian, the ad-tracking firm AdImpact, starting from November 4, 2020, until Tuesday, close to $500 million was spent in terms of advertising for the two races in the state of Georgia.

Warnock, who is a reverend at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in the city of Atlanta, is also part of a cohort of younger, and more diverse members of Congress elected in the cycle of 2020.

Not only the Democrats have faced criticisms for leadership in the said party as Republicans experienced it as well, as some claims that both of their leadership does not more accurately reflect the makeup of the United States.

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler was appointed to the Senate in late 2019 by Republican Governor Brian Kemp in order to fill the seat that was left empty by the resignation of Johnny Isakson, The Washington Post reported.

Throughout the runoff race, Loeffler emphasized and continued her vocal support of President Donald Trump.

Trump had narrowly lost in Georgia in November by less than 12,000 votes.

On the other hand, to show his support for the Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Trump executed a huge rally in the state and expressed that the win of both Republican Senators is very important for the country as they play a vital role in keeping the progress for the United States.

