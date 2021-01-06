Hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters rallied in downtown D.C. in the first of at least two days of protests this week. They held the rally a day before Congress is expected to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory with unproven widespread election fraud claims.

Pro-Trump protesters gathered at Freedom Plaza on Tuesday, where speakers expressed their opinions of the 2020 Presidential Elections results. D.C. Police spokesperson shared that two individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with the protests downtown.

Both of the arrested persons are from Asheville in the state of North Carolina. One of them is currently facing several weapon charges, including carrying a pistol without a license.

The events on Tuesday featured the 'Rally to Revival,' which is headed by the Eighty Percent Coalition, and a smaller static rally along with 'The Silent Majority, which also has a permit for conducting such activity on Wednesday, WTOP News reported.

According to Voice of America, thousands of supporters are expected to attend the said events, including the far-right extremist Proud Boys, whose leader was arrested on Monday shortly after arriving in D.C.

Henry Tarrio, also known as 'Enrique,' was released from jail. However, a judge on Tuesday ordered him to leave the District and stay away until his next court appearance.

President Donald Trump is expected on Wednesday to address an all-day rally on the Ellipse, which is headed by the group 'Woman for America First.'

Also, a much larger crowd is expected as the other speakers include Rudy Giuliani and Roger Stone.

Read Also: Houston Methodist Offers Workers $500 to get Coronavirus Vaccine; Thanks them for their Hardwork

No more repeat

Anthony Lorenzo Green, the Black Lives Matter DC core organizer, shared that he did not want to restrict anyone planning on counter-protesting. He shared that as advice to others, we should be aware, vigilant, and stay safe.

Green also mentioned in an interview that they do not want to repeat what they saw on the streets of DC, where violence erupted last month and in November.

He also added that he would like to see a stronger response from D.C.'s officials and emphasized that they want to denunciate the white supremacists who plan to come to D.C., have come to the state, in this mission to overturn a legitimate election.

Green also mentioned that he would like to see D.C.'s business community refusing to do business with hate groups who intend to come to the District to incite violence, KTLA5 reported.

The Black Lives Matter DC core organizer also emphasized that he did not want to see any longer banners of Black Lives Matter being ripped from historic Black churches and burned with impunity.

The native of the District also cited that pro-trump supporters are not following the imposed coronavirus pandemic protocols.

Related Article: Autopsy Results of Flight Attendant Found in Hotel Tub on New Year's Day Leak, Family Challenges Findings

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.