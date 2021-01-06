Here's a Complete List of Senators and Representatives who Pledge to Object to Electoral Votes

A total of 102 Republicans are committed in objecting to the electoral votes during the Congress' joint session on January 6, as per Epoch Times tally.

Objections must be supported by one rep and one senator

The list includes 13 senators. Under the Electoral College system, Congress in Washington is urging to count ballots sent by state electors as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ran against President Donald Trump, who ran for a second term.

The electoral votes' objections should be in writing and be supported by at least one senator and one representative. But the objection led to a two-hour debate and a withdrawal from the joint session, followed by a vote.

On Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told The Epoch Times that she is hoping the American people get to hear a small amount of evidence. On the other hand, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told colleagues in a January 5 letter that House Democrats plan to use the debate time to present their "historical, constitutional, and thematic justification for respecting the will of the people."

In each chamber, a majority vote upholds an objection that would counteract the electoral votes.

In a statement Wednesday, 37 House Republicans, including House GOP Conference Vice-Chair Mike Johnson (R-La.), said the majority of both Congress houses might not sustain their support of objections in the joins session. "Our oath, nonetheless, is to defend and support the Constitution of the United States. And to 'bear true faith and allegiance to the same.' Taking this action today, as some critics charge, will not undermine our beleaguered institutions, but rather reinforce and defend them."

According to The Epoch Times, a candidate will win if he reaches 270 electoral votes. A second system is triggered to select the next president if neither candidate does, wherein each state's representatives combine in one vote. The Senate will follow the same process for the vice president. Here is the list of Senate and House of Representatives who pledged to object to the electoral votes, as per The Epoch Times:

House of Representatives

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas)

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.)

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas)

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.)

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)

Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Ala.)

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.)

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.)

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.)

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.)

Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas)

Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.)

Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.)

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.)

Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.)

Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.)

Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.)

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.)

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.)

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.)

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.)

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.)

Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.)

Rep. John Joyce (R-Pa.)

Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.)

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas)

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga)

Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.)

Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.)

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.)

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.)

Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.)

Rep. Tracey Mann (R-Kan.)

Rep. Jacob LaTurner (R-Kan.)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.)

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.)

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah)

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho)

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.)

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.)

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.)

Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas)

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio)

Rep. John Carter (R-Texas)

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.)

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.)

Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.)

Rep. Scott Franklin (R-Fla.)

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.)

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.)

Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.)

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.)

Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.)

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.)

Rep. Gregory Steube (R-Fla.)

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.)

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.)

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.)

Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.)

Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.)

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio)

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas)

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas)

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.)

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.)

Senate

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.)

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.)

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.)

Congress begins electoral vote count

On Wednesday, the Electoral College votes will officially be counted in a joint session of Congress. Many Republicans are expected to object to the counted votes from several states that Joe Biden won during the pushback from Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump's pressure.

According to NBC via MSN, the first objection was in Arizona, which took place minutes into the proceedings Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Parts of the building were placed on lockdown, and the congressional tally was briefly paused after protesters breached the Capitol steps and started to clash with police.

