More Representatives like the Rep. Matt Gaetz from Florida will be another one to contest electoral votes. On January 6, he and his colleagues will not allow a sham election to determines the fate of America.

Many of the GOP doubt that Joe Biden won fairly despite what the media says.

The Republican Congressman from Florida made a splash Saturday when he announces that he'll join others in contesting the Electoral vote. They plan to make their final stand in the Joint Session of Congress in January. 6, The Epoch Times.

He said that on January 6. In Congress to take a stand on the legitimacy of the 'supposed winner' in the electoral college. Their target will be electors from states that cheated with Dominion and mail-in votes that robbed Americans of their sacred right. He told a crowd during the Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit.

Other Republicans will either join or keep quiet when the 2020 election results will be contested. One Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) said that he'll announce his disagreement on the electoral votes that are unlawful. Several GOP lawmakers have not committed not rejected the historic move, might join in.

Mo Brooks and Rep. Matt Gaetz will have to signify in-writing their intention with a senator willing to support. If The move is sustained, this stops the joint session, next to both upper and lower houses will discuss. It will be decided in two hours the fate of the objection. Only a majority will be allowed to determine the contest winners.

Also read: What to Expect in the Upcoming Joint Session of Congress

In democratic fashion, if it is a deadlock with two sides, then it will be decided by federal law. This is why the electors in contested states according to the Trump campaign must have the highest standards to assure fairness. Electors will be certified and cast the choice, and be counted to determine the next president.

Sources say that several GOP Senators have not considered the possibility of objection, they need to check if fraud has really occurred. One of the new members, Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has aired the chance that he'll be part of contesting by members in the House of Representatives.

When Gaetz had his speech at the event, he spoke briefly to Tuberville who told his plant to question the electoral votes. The Floridian senator said he'll join.

Gaetz during his speech said that moments before the event he had spoken to Tuberville, who told him that he plans on joining the effort. He added it is time for action and to fight, no other option is there. He referred to Tuberville the couch who was willing the dramatic choice to win on January 6.

All the GOP lawmakers know it will be hard fighting all the way. The Republicans know that the votes in some states are crooked but blocking and changing the outcome is the last option.

Last December 14, the Republican electors did their jobs and bought time for the GOP to have a new challenge the Electoral college in January. The media and the DEMS are telling the public otherwise. But, lawmakers like Rep. Matt Gaetz and other GOPs will be ready on January 6.

Related article: Senator-Elect Tommy Tuberville Opens the Door to Electoral College Challenge Without Mitch McConnell's Signal

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.