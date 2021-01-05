Democrat Representative Emanuel Cleaver led the prayer to open the 117th US Congress, and he ended it with "amen and a woman." A prayer session video was posted online, and closing a congressional prayer with those words has provoked ferocity.

Many netizens pointed out to Cleaver that "Amen" means "so be it" in Latin, and it has no gender preference.

Representative Cleaver is from the 5th District of Missouri and is an ordained Methodist pastor. On Sunday, the Congress requested him to deliver the opening prayer to the 117th Congress, which he decided to make a gender-neutral address. But after the office posted the prayer video online, many pointed out his woke and way of ending the prayer.

Many on Twitter jagged out Cleaver's Salmo flaw, all reacting to the "woke" address, including Rep. Guy Reschenthaler.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler wrote on Twitter, "It's not a gendered word. Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable."

Gregg T. Johnson, a Twitter too, replied to Reschenthaler's tweet, defining Amen as an old English word from Ecclesial Latin from Greek amen, used as an expression of agreement, belief, or affirmation. He also wrote that it has nothing to do with gender. He further tweeted that typical woke, change word definitions to promote narratives & make everything political.

As Cleaver gave his prayer to Congress, he also mentioned the Hindu god Brahma before ending it with "Amen and a woman."

He said, "We ask it in the name of the monotheistic God, Brahma, and "god" known by many names by many different faiths."

Matt Walsh, a Conservative blogger, also wrote on his Twitter account, 'Dems open congress with a prayer that ends "amen and a woman."

"Amen is a Latin word that means "truly" or "so be it." "A woman" is a nonsense word that means nothing." He continued, "Dems find a way to make everything stupid and nonsensical. Utter clowns, all of them."

Another twitter, Erica Heitke, wrote on her wall that she got confused because Representative Cleaver is an ordained United Methodist pastor and has an MDiv from St.Paul School of Theology. She is asking, how did Rep. Cleaver not learn the meaning of the word Amen? She continues that she is very pro-female and that she's never thought of the phrase as male, finally ending her twit that Amen means so be it in many languages.

"I was honored to deliver the opening prayer for the 117th Congress, Cleaver said of his prayer." He continues, "May God bless each and every Representative with the courage and wisdom to defend our democracy and the liberties we all hold so dearly."

Cleaver's "woke" prayer comes after a committee proposed changes in house rules to "honor all gender identities" and eliminate words with inherent genders such as "father" or "mother."

Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi, announced the proposal, saying the action would make the lower chamber the "most inclusive in history" for transgender and nonbinary people.

The new house rules would remove gender-specific references such as "man," "woman," "husband" or "wife" in the 45-page text that governs the House.

