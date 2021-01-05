Death of Flight Attendant Causes Online Outrage, Sparks Talks on 'Rape Culture,' 'Victim Blaming'

The recent death of 23-year-old flight attendant, Christine Dacera, now sparked outrage online as netizens are not only seeking the truth regarding the case but also emphasized the truth about the rape, that it is never the victim's fault.

Based on the recent update, the Philippine National Police has branded the said case as 'solved' after the arrest of three suspects who were immediately charged with rape and homicide following inquest proceedings.

The #JusticeForChristineDacera went viral overnight, with Filipinos preempting the usual narrative of victims being blamed for their clothing and level of intoxication by reiterating that rape is only caused by rapists, Philippine news outlet, Rappler reported.

Aside from the mentioned tweet, other related tweets like #ProtectDrunkGirls #StopVictimBlaming, and Rape is rape also went viral overnight.

In a Facebook post of netizen Christy Prejido, she shared that there is a need to teach men that vulnerability is not a form of consent.

Celebrity and gender advocate Kakie Pangilinan also called beyond protection for drunk girls and shared that women should be treated with respect and given basic human decency in the first place. She also tweeted that women would prefer respect over protection as Pangilinan emphasized that they are not pretty things that need constant guarding as they are human beings as well.

the hashtag rly shouldn’t be ‘protect drunk girls’ man, it should be respect tf out of any human being because drunk girls shouldn’t be needing any more protection than drunk guys. that’s exactly what’s wrong here, though — a few drinks and we’re suddenly no longer people ig — kakie (@kakiep83) January 4, 2021

A twitter user also mentioned in her tweet that even the law did not define rape as caused by the clothing and condition of the victim.

Read also: Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's Former Partner, Has Been Denied Bail Again

The public also emphasized that the said case is a product of sexism that is running deep and rooted in centuries of inequality between men and women, Spot.ph reported.

User even tweeted that it needs to be blamed to centuries of male privilege, blame men who will not acknowledge the equality, and blame men who tolerate the said act.

The true cause of the death of Dacera is still surrounded with questions that are still hounding the case, but netizens are not stopping to dig deeper and demand more evidence.

The New Year's Party Fiasco

Based on a report from CNN Philippines, the 23-year-old victim was found unconscious in an empty bathtub in a hotel room where the victim together with her friends celebrated the New Year's Eve party.

Dacera was, later on, declared dead after being rushed to the nearest hospital.

The chief of the Makati City Police, Col. Harold Depositar, shared in a statement that the charge of provisional rape and homicide was filed against the 11 persons who were present and with the victim at the time of her death.

He also added that based on their gathered information, they were occupying two hotel rooms adjacent to each other in the city of Makita during a party on New Year's eve.

The local police chief also made some clarifications that the charges were only provisional since the office of the prosecutor is currently waiting for the results regarding the autopsy findings and toxicology report of the victim.

Depositar also mentioned that the said reports will be present and submitted by the Makati City Police on Tuesday.

Related article: Flight Attendant Brutally Dies Allegedly From the Hands of Friends on New Year's Eve