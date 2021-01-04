PA Rep. Mike Reese Dies from a Suspected Brain Aneurysm, Weeks After Revealing He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Pennsylvania House Representative Mike Reese died at 42 from an apparent brain aneurysm, weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus.

PA Rep. Mike Reese is a rising lawmaker in the state and assumes a leadership position in the Republican majority. Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff first announced Reese's death on Saturday night. Benninghoff said that Reese passed away 'peacefully' earlier that day with his family at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg after a suspected brain aneurysm.

According to Daily Mail, on December 7, Reese, a father-of-three, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the Pennsylvania Representative said his symptoms were mild, and he is recovering. However, it remains unclear the cause of his death linked to the coronavirus.

Mike's colleagues extended their condolences to his family

In 2008, the 12-year House veteran was first elected in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to serve Somerset and Westmoreland Counties parts. Reese replaced the retiring Jess Stairs at the time. He took office in 2009-210 as the House GOP secretary in the Legislative Session.

On November 3, 2020, Mike Reese was re-elected, representing the two counties again. He was subsequently chosen to serve as chairman of the party's caucus in the 2020-2021 session.

Benninghoff wrote in a statement, "I have known Mike since he took office in 2009 and have been proud to witness his many legislative accomplishments, especially his tireless work on behalf of Pennsylvania's students and families."

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa expressed his sympathy to Mike's family. Costa said that he was devastated to know the passing of their House colleague PA Rep. Mike Reese.

"On behalf of the Senate Democratic Caucus, I want to extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. He was a leader in Western Pennsylvania and went far too soon."

On Facebook, Reese revealed he had tested for COVID-19 in early December. He wrote that he had been quarantining for the previous week and waiting for the test results. Mike explained that he would remain in quarantine until he has recovered if the test result is positive. Tribune Live reported that the PA representative had been on the mend when he fell ill.

In a tribute, States Representative George Dunbar said he had only spoken to Reese on New Year's Eve, which is three days before he died. Dunbar said Mike appeared to be healthy and happy.

To honor Reese, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered all state flags and public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff. Wolf said he extends his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Rep. Mike Reese. He described Reese as a good man and a strong leader, and the Western Pennsylvania people lost a dedicated advocate.

