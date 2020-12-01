After the dismal elections on November 3, the Republican lawmakers have resolved to question the 2020 Pennsylvania election results. The widespread electoral discontent over Dominion and mail-in ballots questioned has spurred this move.

On November 30, The GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania forwarded a new resolution brought about by the November 3 election. Many Republicans are concerned and want a resolution to one of the most chaotic elections in years.

The resolution's general content, first seen as a memo on November 27, made critical remarks over questionable decisions. One of the charges is the blatant usurpation by the state's executive and judicial branches to change election rules without the state legislature's approval. To them, the willful alterations have been detrimental and should not happen again, reported The Epoch Times.

An official statement read, various officials of the Judicial Branches of the Commonwealth infringed have violated the General Assembly's authority sole power that is sanctified by the United States Constitution-illegally changing the recent elections' rules based on the resolution.

This resolution asks the Commonwealth secretary to repeal the unsound certification of the presidential election and other races until further notice, declaring that the votes in the election are under dispute and contested by other parties.

Most importantly, the U.S. Congress should choose the presidential electors, now that uncertain factors have not settled the voting disputes.

The Pennsylvania General Assembly that issued a statement cited serious infringements during the polls. Compromises that violated Pennsylvania's election laws on election day were many.

These anomalies are mail-in balloting irregularities, pre-canvassing, and canvassing that was not followed according to election rules established to prevent doubt. But the anomalies are present, and the result should not be certified until cleaned up.

The GOP lawmakers have pointed out the three critical steps in how the judicial and executive branches arbitrarily changed election rules under their noses.

On September 17, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended the normal period to send in mail-in ballots in a surprise move. One particular exception is that postmarks missing from a ballot is still valid for counting. But odder is that ballots that should have verified voter signatures are disregarded.

Instead, ones that have just any signature will be accepted on voting day. All of the contrary conditions were part of the controversial resolution.

More amendments from a petition from the secretary of the commonwealth dated October 23, allowed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, made it clear all signatures on the ballot are legal no checking needed.

Last November 2, the commonwealth secretary said that some counties should inform party and candidate representatives (mail-in voters) that ballots are defective. Said the resolution.

They are clear violations of the Pennsylvania Election Code that states all the mail-in ballots are in no later than 8 p.m. on the poll day. No ballots will be accepted if there is no authentic signature; the last is defective mail-in ballots are tossed, not counted.

Other citations in the resolution are more instances of election irregularities and potential fraud by Republican lawmakers, a more serious allegation of more suspected cheating on the 2020 Pennsylvania election results in the November 25 committee hearing.

