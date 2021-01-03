Data scientists checked the Georgia election data and discovered an electronic manipulation of 12,173 From 24,658 Trump votes stolen. These votes were designated to Biden by the systems that are considered strange.

Data scientists testified at a Senate hearing and said that an investigation on available data indicate that votes were stolen from Trump and given to Biden. The electronically manipulated votes were beyond the threshold of the voter population.

The Data Integrity Group, composed of Lynda McLaughlin, with data scientists Justin Mealey and Dave Lobue, presented their data to the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections. Most of it challenges what the elections in Georgia reflected.

Mealy is an electronic warfare technician for U.S. Navy (9.5 years) and a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) contractor as a data analyst and programmer specializing in counter-terrorism. He is now connected to a huge accounting firm as a programmer, reported Epoch Times.

Lobue is an expert data scientist with a decade long expertise in several industries that used data heavily.

Mealy said that the data proves fraud is evident, not the clean election democrats claim, especially in Georgia, where it was most crucial for a Biden majority. He added that voters were robbed of their real vote. The secretary of state does not have the actual votes but certified a fake result.

The data analysis released on Georgia Election Data last December 24 showed that Trump's votes were decreasing in several democrat-controlled states. Initial results of a high Trump vote went to his opponent under dubious circumstances.

Massive numbers that were claimed as Biden's were Trumps (24,658 votes) that were shifted by the electronic voting systems, in Dougherty County (17,650), and Dodge County (7,008 votes) that were falsely credited to the democrat.

It gets worse as it involved the county level to the state level in an almost deliberated incidence of decrements to pass more scrutinizing eyes. Using accurate data from other counties to make it less noticeable, Mealy and his partners detected it.

Mealy punctuated that adding more votes to Biden's low vote turnout was made evident by Trump's obvious vote subtraction that bleeds out too quickly. It made suspicious activity more prominent.

Data Integrity Group noted that Trump's votes were transferred to Biden, not during the actual data manipulation. The shifting was done in another event to throw any data check of the trail. So, SOS of Georgia can ratify the results with no suspicions of fraud.

The vote switching happened in Bibb County, not DeKalb County. Removals of Trump's votes and switching of Trump's votes to Biden happened in separate events. The Epoch Times regrets the error.

Previously DeKalb county was accused of vote switching, but it was actually in Bibb county. This one of the examples of vote switching in separate events. Epoch Times was not aware of the style of vote switching.

Based on local time in Georgia when Trump got 29,391 votes, Biden got a 17,218 boost in votes from Trump's total. But, loops in the machine keep the result shown in the next update of the election tally.

Now, Trump had 17,218, and Biden stole voted to have 29,391 votes. It is to throw off any doubts about the results.

The Georgia Election Data switched 12,173 votes in a single event, the data group believes. The Data Integrity Group stated the analysis is not partisan.

