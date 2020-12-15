The subpoenaed Dominion CEO will appear for the first time and be asked about its voting terminals' software. It is suspect of irregularities that allowed Trump's votes to be flipped by the system.

One of the most controversial aspects of the voting last November 3 is the voting terminals used on that day.

Dominion Voting Systems and its head will be under oath, to tell the truth under threat of perjury. They were scheduled for Tuesday to appear before legislators reported The Epoch Times.

John Poulos will answer all the questions about the anomalies that were traced to Dominion's compromised systems. In the election, about 28 states used the machines.

Many of the relevant developments pinpoint a system that was quickly to breach and manipulate so results can be turned over to the highest bidder.

One line of questioning to be pursued is if the system is made to be insecure and with intentional flaws to allow its result to be altered. The election results can be changed remotely or by causing deliberate changes with several methods. There is a need to address the questions and assure that their products are doubtable.

The maker of the software and hardware used by fascist states to reelect strongmen have something to answer, not deny. When the data firm 'Allied Security Operations Group' took a look at software and machines used by Antrim county had discovered they are the cause of the changed votes that were fairly Trump's. The computer forensics was attacked officials discrediting it.

Antrim County is only one of many places where alleged fraud occurred.

Sources say the Michigan legislature's plan will be the Dominion CEO giving their side of the story. The Senate Oversight Committee will hear it and decide on it.

Questions were forwarded to State Sen. Edward McBroom, a Republican and the Chairman. He and a clerk have not answered a request for comments yet.

Another is State Rep. Matt Hall, a Republican and the head of the Michigan House Oversight Committee, who asked Dominion to stand up for questioning and stop skirting relevant questions.

The original request for Poulos presence was snubbed, but Hall got a subpoena for the CEO to show up. Epoch Times was able to get a copy of the letter.

CEO Poulus sent a letter to McBroom alleging a company representative might testify against Dominions as maligning it through disinformation. Officials in contested counties were racing to erase the data on compromised machines.

He said that having the chance to prove that all their voting systems are used for systemic fraud is not valid. Claims that the charges harm the firm and the office workers who want a fair and unbiased election. The November 3 elections have been the worst and chaotic despite claims by big media.

Lawmakers have been asking for Dominion reps to be present for questioning in contested states. Situations like this would have sent their representatives to answer uncertainties but backed out, saying that litigation threats are rife.

Eddie Farnsworth, Arizona Senate Judiciary Chairman, a Republican, said that other subpoenas for Dominion machines in Maricopa County to allow checking terminals. He added if tampering exists, then it is a fraud. Too many glitches happen, and a glitch overturned an excellent lead by Trump. This is something that the Dominion CEO can answer.

