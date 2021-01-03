In Washington on Saturday, after 11 Republican senators and senators-elect said that when the House and Senate meet in Congress next week, they will vote to reject President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s win, Vice President Mike Pence indicated backing the attempt to upend the election.

The senator's announcement and VP's move to endorse it reflected an expression among Republicans to defy the clear-cut presidential election results. After verifying the accuracy and strictly following post-election audits or hand counts, every state in the country has certified the election results. Also, across the country, Judges and the Supreme Court with a conservative majority, have rejected close to 60 attempts by Republicans and their allies to challenge the results.

However, neither Mr. Pence nor any of the senators said they would vote to nullify election results have made a specific fraud allegation. Instead, they offer suggestions that some unlawful activity might have happened and that many of their supporters believe that there was.

The GOP senators' opposition to certifying Mr. Biden's election triumph will not change the election outcome. Still, it assures that on Wednesday at Capitol Hill. There won't be a regular perfunctory session to ratify the presidential election results instead of a partisan brawl. Republicans intensify debunked and dismissed claims of widespread election chains.

It may bring or set a caustic backdrop for Mr. Biden's inauguration in the coming weeks and replicate polarized politics on Capitol Hill that will be among Mr. Biden's most significant challenges.

While for Republicans, it can pose as a political dilemma which may force them to choose between accepting democratic election results, even if it can anger their followers who dislike the outcome and could punish them at the polls, and joining their colleagues in revealing undaunted loyalty to Mr. Trump, and his presidency.

As President of the Senate, tasked to preside over Wednesday's proceedings and declare Mr. Biden as the new President, the puzzle piece is in Mr. Pence's hands. Still, any wrong move and his future political aspirations will be jeopardized. A lawsuit brought by House Republicans was dismissed on Friday by a federal judge, which pressured Mr. Pence to do otherwise, and instead, one-sidedly overturned the results.

But his chief of staff, Marc Short, on Saturday evening, issued a statement, saying the Vice President "shares the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud and irregularities in the last election."

The statement continued, "Welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people on Jan. 6th."

Also, in a joint statement on Saturday, the 11 Senate Republicans called for a 10-day election returns audit in "disputed states," They did not elaborate on which states. They said they would vote to reject the electors from those states until one was concluded.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas led group includes Senators Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Steve Daines of Montana, James Lankford of Oklahoma, John Kennedy of Louisiana, and Mike Braun of Indiana, and Senators-elect Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Roger Marshall of Kansas, and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

