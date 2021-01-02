The American Express (Amex) platinum card offer in 2020 sought an offer of up to $40 monthly credits, including a $20 monthly streaming credit and a $20 monthly cell phone credit. Now that we are in the next chapter, Amex has introduced a new offer for the first half of 2021. The offer is also worth being aware of for anyone who is considering applying for Amex Platinum with its improved bonus.

New Amex Platinum monthly PayPal credit

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, card issues became creative on adding new limited-time perks, especially on travel rewards credit cards, since issuers urge people to maintain their cars.

According to Fintech Zoom, Amex platinum now offers a new $30 monthly PayPal credit, valid from January 1 to June 30, 2021. The latest offer is valid to the card's U.S. clients, but not for the business card. The $30 monthly PayPal credit does not require registration. However, you have to add your Amex Platinum to your PayPal account and select the card when checking out with PayPal.

Qualified consumers should make transactions in USD at U.S. merchants through a U.S. PayPal account. The new Amex Platinum offer does not allow person-to-person payments such as direct payments to merchants for goods and services or payments made to family and friends using the PayPal application.

The $30 monthly PayPal credit will be received by each primary card account, but it qualifies spending by additional card members. The offer also counts towards the primary cardmember's $30 credit.

"Eligible purchases does not include interest charges or fees,gift card purchases, purchases or reloading of prepaid cards, person-to-person payments for goods, services, purchases, or other cash equivalents," as per the company's terms and conditions.

Read also: Debit Card Companies Are Adopting These 5 Credit Card Perks

A $180 in value with the Amex Platinum

The One Mile At A Time says Amex should be given a lot of credit as the offer makes it easy to justify holding onto the Amex Platinum Card. In 2020, the $40 in monthly credits were worth more on the surfacer. However, a single $30 credit is easier to use and would give a consumer more flexibility.

There have been plenty of merchants that accept PayPal, that a client could maximize. Regarding the overall value proposition of the Amex Platinum, it has a $550 annual fee. This year, Amex Platinum credits include the following:

How to apply for a Amex Platinum Card?

According to American Express' official website, read first the Terms and Conditions before clicking the "Apply" button on the Credit Card page to start the application. If you have provided all the necessary information, your application should take less than ten minutes to complete.

As a new Amex Platinum Cardmember, you will receive up to 200,000 membership rewards points, 150,000 bonus membership rewards points when you apply online until January 27, 2021. If approved, you could spend up to $3,000 on your new card within the first three months, and an additional 50,000 bonus membership rewards points within two years of fee renewal.

Read also: Keeping up with Credit Card Bills: How Long Can Americans Last?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.