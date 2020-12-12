Actor George Clooney's preparation for his role in Netflix's "The Midnight Sky" got him admitted to the hospital. Days before he was scheduled to start filming the sci-fi drama, the 59-year-old was rushed to the hospital due to stomach pains.

George Clooney's Too Quick Dramatic Weight Loss

Clooney was confirmed to be diagnosed with pancreatitis before the making of a sci-fi project that counts him as both director and an actor. He has since made a full recovery.

He lost 28 pounds for his apocalypse survivor character.

The "Ocean's Eleven" actor first shared the narrative with the Mirror. Representatives for Clooney confirmed that he recovered within a few days but required time healing before he could resume filming.

According to Clooney, "I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn't taking care of myself," reported Mirror.

He added, "It took a few weeks to get better and as a director, it's not so easy because you need energy. We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder work. But it certainly helped with the character."

Clooney was gearing up for his character as a lone scientist making efforts to contact astronauts returning home to global chaos. As the movie was directed by himself and filmed in jarring conditions, his recovery became more of an ordeal.

The film features the Oscar winner as Augustine Lofthouse, an astrophysicist grappling with cancer, responsible for cautioning a team of astronauts not to return to their home planet. He decided to lose weight to get into character, reported E! Online.

Also Read: Best Single-Season TV Shows If You Are Afraid of Commitment Towards a Series

It was Clooney's diet, he believes, that led to stomach pains, his diagnosis, and hospitalization.

Clooney remarked, "This is bigger than anything I've done before and it was like herding cats to get it done. But, you know, it was fun," reported ET Canada.

The shedding of his weight left him "pretty weak."

According to the father-of-two, "I had lost about 25 pounds for this, so I was pretty weak. I did not need a fitness trainer. At that point I was trying to stay at that spot, which is not eating and it's a lot harder the older you get, to do those things, to transform yourself in a way. So it gets tricky. It gets really easy to put weight on and a lot harder to take it off," reported ET.

His physical transformation for the movie included growing a beard. It required him to stop shaving as he sports a wild beard in the film. Amal Clooney, his wife, and their 3-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, had opinions regarding his extra facial hair.

His son loved his beard because he hid things in it that he did not know, such as a popsicle. His wife and daughter were "really happy" to see the extra facial hair.

Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas that could result in nausea, serious abdominal pain, and vomiting. Severe complications also include kidney failure and infection.

Related Article: If You Love 'the Queen's Gambit,' Here Are 4 Shows to Watch

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.