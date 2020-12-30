On Tuesday night, incoming Republican Louisiana Representative-elect Luke Letlow died from coronavirus related complications at 41. Now, Louisiana's eight-member congressional delegation called Letlow's death devastating.

Andrew Bautsch, Letlow spokesperson and a known family friend, confirmed the congressman-elect's death in Ochsner-LSU Health's intensive care unit in Shreveport, where he had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Dec. 23 to the Monroe News-Star.

Bautsch, his spokesman, said in a statement that "The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time." He added, "A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time."

The newly-elected Republican announced on Dec. 18 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was first quarantining at home. He was admitted to a Monroe hospital the next day and was later transferred to the Shreveport facility, where he was eventually placed in the intensive care unit.

Letlow is a married man and a dad of two from the small town of Start in Richland Parish, won the Pelican State's 5th District U.S. seat in a Dec. 5 runoff race and was set to take office on Sunday. He was selected to represent the state's central and northeastern regions, including the famous cities of Monroe and Alexandria.

Representative-elect Letlow was to fill the seat vacated by Republican Ralph Abraham, his previous boss. He had been Abraham's chief of staff and ran with Abraham's full support for the job.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gave his condolences to Letlow's family and said he had well-organized flags to hovered at half-staff on the day of the congressman-elect's funeral that will be announced at a later date. He also urged people to pray for Letlow's family.

Edwards said in a statement, "COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon. I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family."

Before Abraham, Letlow had worked for former Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration. Timmy Teepell, Jindal's one-time chief of staff, described Letlow on his Twitter account as "a good man with a kind heart and a passion to serve. He loved Louisiana and his family. He was a brother and I'm heartbroken he's gone."

Julia Barnhill Letlow, his surviving spouse, posted on Facebook on Sunday and thanked the public for their "continued prayers and well wishes" as her husband continued to battle the illness.

She wrote, "We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of support we have received and feel truly blessed to be touched by the prayers of so many."

A Republican and doctor, Senator Bill Cassidy, who earlier this year, also tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered, posted in a Twitter video, "It just, just, just, just brings home COVID can kill. For most folks, it doesn't, but it truly can. So, as you remember Luke, his widow, his children in your prayers, remember as well to be careful with COVID."

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.