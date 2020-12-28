The recent development on the Nashville Bombing is a suspected truck playing similar audio in the blast. The driver was booked by the police when apprehended.

After the Christmas Day bombing located in downtown Nashville, a new development was reported by authorities.

According to Tennessee sheriff's on high alert after the strong blast. Audio from the box truck caused the police to charge the driver with felony charges.

One reason for the alarm said the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office was that people at a market said the white box truck played the same audio as the RV. They recognize the same audio played by the suspected truck on the Christmas Day Blast, reported ABC News.

Sgt. Steve Craig said the deputy offices were summoned to check the suspected vehicle's report with the similar audio near the market. Further checking in the suspect who was responsible for the same panic outside a church. They apprehended the felon afterward.

The sheriff's office stated that it was 33-year-old driver James Turgeon, who was apprehended and given two instances of felony and one that tampered with evidence. The driver has caused damage to speak wiring intentionally.

A robot was used to check the truck if explosive ordnance devices (EODs) were inside the vehicle. The authorities found no such EODs.

Police investigate the suspect truck in more detail.

After the report by the truck's sheriff's office with the suspect audio, immediately federal and state officers sent specialists to check and diffuse the bomb. But the inspection turned out to be a false alarm concerning another possible repeat of the Nashville Bombing.

The truck was seen parked at a convenience store out of downtown Nashville where the blast has sown terror in Christmas.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office posted on Social Media on Sunday Night the suspected box truck's report came at 10:30 a.m. Before the downtown blast, suspicious audio was playing that bystanders identified, causing alarm at another incident.

Authorities had to close a highway nearby Wilson County when a robot had to be deployed in the suspected location.

Law enforcement officials shut down a highway in neighboring Wilson County as authorities sent out a robot to investigate. Multiple agencies like the FBI were involved in the reported incident.

After a thorough search with the inspection robot, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller gave the all-clear that it was safe. Officials added that the suspect left the parking lot, pull over, and was taken for investigation.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh of the Rutherford County Sheriff's office said the investigation is not done yet.

The Tennessee Downtown blast details as reported.

According to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran, the authorities Identified as the bomber who planted and died in the RV explosion is 63-year-old, Anthony Quinn Warner.

The remains were confirmed as Warner's, with the RV registration traced to the same person using DNA analysis.

Soon after, the residence of the suspect was searched in suburban Nashville. After the checking of the house, there is still no clear idea why Warner caused the blast.

Federal agents and police had searched a home in suburban Nashville associated with Warner. Authorities did not immediately provide details about a potential motive why the Nashville bombing suspect did it.

