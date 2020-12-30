Democrat Californian House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said recently, should Democrat keep control over the lower chamber, she will run for another term as the House speaker. She believes there is no need for her to worry about losing her speakership position amid claims by some other Democrats that the party needs changing on new leadership.

House Speaker Pelosi told CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper when asked if she would seek reelection in 2021, she said, "Yes, I am. But let me also say, we have to win the Senate."

On Tuesday, House Speaker Pelosi was asked about the Jan. 3 speakership election. A reporter asked Pelosi, "You have a big vote Sunday night for speaker. You think have got that wrapped up?". Speaker Pelosi replied: "Yeah, I do."

Pelosi further said she is not concerned about the CCP or Covid-19 virus pandemic impacting her probabilities of winning House speaker seat reelection come January 2021.

The Democratic majority is slimmer in number than it was two years ago, though, and some Democrats in the House have implied that they might not back her this time. Some Democrats have expressed fears that Republican Kentucky House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy could take the speakership due to the pandemic.

Democrat Kentucky Representative John Yarmuth told The Hill, "Let's say, just theoretically, we had six or eight people out with COVID and the Republicans have none. They probably could elect Kevin McCarthy."

While Democrat Connecticut Representative Jim Himes noted to The Hill on Dec. 26, some Democrats may compete against Pelosi.

Himes said, "There are the usual suspects who make it part of their brand to vote against her but I think there's an awareness-and there's certainly a message coming from within the caucus-that this may not be a year for the usual branding."

On Sunday, Democrat Missouri Representative re-elect Cori Bush, and Democrat New York Representative Jamaal Bowman refused to comment or to say whether they will vote to support Pelosi.

Rep. Bush said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," "I am going to make sure that voices of the people of St. Louis are heard and we have what we need. And so, you will find out then." Rep. Bowman added, "You will find out when my vote is tallied and, again, organizing with our community to figure out what's best."

During the Nov. 3 election, Democrats lost at least ten seats to Republicans. Meanwhile, according to The Hill report, Democrat Reps. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, Jared Golden of Maine, and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan have said they will most likely not vote for Speaker Pelosi.

Also, Democrat Georgia Representative Hank Johnson said, "COVID is a wild card. If we have sick members who cannot come back, and we only have a four-vote majority, it throws our entire advent of the 117th Congress in peril-a smooth advent," according to the same news outlet.

Earlier this month, self-described socialist and first-termer Democrat New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested that she will not support Pelosi if she ran again, claiming it is about time for different leadership.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.