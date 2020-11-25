According to Anders Tegnell, in a briefing about the coronavirus in Stockholm last Tuesday, achieving herd immunity in a population does not hamper the contagion as thought.

Compared to other countries in the Nordic region, the Swedes have borne the brunt. Based on data, it revealed that every third Stockholmer possesses anti-bodies that was published recently. Recently, Sweden decided against a lockdown that contrasted against other euro-nations. Instead, they opted for voluntary measures, reported News Max.

Tegnell said before that herd immunity is not an easy thing to measure, to the point of not trusting figures from official sources. Authorities in Sweden have clarified that this kind of immunity is not a goal, but exposing Swedish citizens is a test if communal immunity is achievable.

On Friday, there have been 17,265 new coronavirus cases in Sweden that is registered. The Health Agency had statistics shown last Tuesday.

A noticeable increase over the 15,084 new cases registered recently corresponds to the numbers last week reported.

About 94 new fatalities were suffered in Sweden that added to a total of 6500 deaths. The death toll in Sweden is more than its neighbors but smaller. However, other countries in Europe have a higher death toll too.

Sweden was included in a recent OECD study and was one of the most devasted nations in the pandemic. Measuring COVID mortality and infection rates is the indicator used. But telling is how slow it is at keeping the contagion at bay.

The country's healthcare watchdog noted recent reports of deplorable conditions. They said senior citizens are subject to maltreatment in many healthcare facilities during the pandemic, said the U.K.'s Daily Mail.

Sources close to the Health and Social Care Inspectorate made it clear that glaring problems exist, even before the coming of COVID-19. One of the hardest hit were homes for the aged when first cases came in, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said most residents were not effectively shielded.

Of the 6,500-death toll linked to the contagion in Sweden, nearly half were in nursing homes. Another group of elders died in their own homes.

It was found out that the patients in nursing homes from March to June had one-fifth checked by a doctor. But another 40% of them were not checked by a medical professional. There weren't inspected personally but over the phone."

According to Sofia Wallstrom, Ivo director, she said that a lack of care existed during the pandemic.

Having coronavirus cases that peaked at 7,000 has forced a change in how to deal with the virus. No more public gathering of more than 8 people, with a ban on liquor sale after 10 p.m.

Lofven said that the contagion is getting worse and dangerous in a televised address. Swedish leaders are stressing that pinning hopes on a vaccine is not realistic.

It seems the project immunity share via a herd or herd immunity means that more cases will come.

