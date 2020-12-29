Despite the efforts of Democrats in quickly passing the measure and a growing number of Republicans backed the demand of Trump regarding the increase in coronavirus relief payments from $600 to $2,000 for citizens of the United States, Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, blocked the Democrats' attempt on Tuesday.

The US President's party has been plunged into conflict and chaos regarding his demands in increasing one-off cheques for Americans, which is a measure that was passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Monday.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted and shared that Republicans must approve the payments unless they have a death wish.

In his tweet, Trump also emphasized that it is $2000 for the US's great people, and not $600.

The recent conflict over the relief payments has created an unusual situation in the last days of Trump's administration as Trump and Democrats are now pushing for the same outcome, the USA Today reported.

Based on some critics, Trump's move is an apparent return to his posture as a populist outsider and the disrupter of the Washington establishment, and also as a loyalty test to strengthen his sway after he leaves offices.

While Senator Bernie Sanders, along with the Democrats, sees a renewed chance in passing a higher amount of aid with the majority of Americans currently faced with financial instability, his position has also created a dilemma for McConnell.

After being put on the spot by Trump, more Republicans on Tuesday abandoned their previous opposition to the higher sum and came over to the president's side.

Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are now facing tight races for re-election next week, showed their support for the $2,000 direct payments and even tweeted it.

According to The Guardian, Loeffler shared with them that she had stood by the president 100% of the time, and she is proud to do that; she also emphasized that there is a need to get relief to Americans now, and she will support that.

Moreover, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida also shared that he agrees with the president that millions of working-class families are in dire need of additional relief, which is why he supports $2,000 in direct payments, even his fellow Republican Josh Hawley has also expressed his support to the president.

The Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, made a plea from the Senate floor and stated that in the wealthiest nation on earth, modern-day breadlines stretch for miles down American Highways, the fastest way in getting the money to the pockets of Americans is to send a portion of their tax dollars right back from where they came, CNBC reported.

He also added that $2,000 stimulus checks could mean the difference between the families of Americans having their groceries for a few extra weeks of going hungry, the difference between paying the rent or being kicked out of the home that you have lived in for years.

Schumer also emphasized that the increase aside from bringing food and secure shelter for weeks could also buy precious time for tens of millions of people as the vaccine continuously makes its way all around the US.

The Senate majority leader objected and blocked the initial consideration of the measure. Still, he is set to come under growing pressure from Democrats and Republicans to hold an up-or-down vote this week.

