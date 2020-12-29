President Donald Trump is the most admired man in the United States this 2020, according to a Gallup survey.

Eighteen percent of participants in a Gallup poll chose the president as the most admired man of 2020, one year after he tied with former President Barack Obama for first place.

According to Gallup in a press release, "Trump tied former President Barack Obama for the honor last year but edged out his predecessor this year. Trump's first place win ends a 12-year run as most admired man for Obama, tied with Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever," reported Urdu Point.

When asked without much prompting who they consider as the most revered man, 18 percent of participants named Trump, 15 percent chose Obama, 6 percent chose President-elect Joe Biden, and 3 percent chose top United States infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Gallup released its yearly survey tracking the most admired man on Tuesday.

The incumbent president regularly tends to garner many votes in this poll. In the 74 years that Gallup has conducted this poll, the sitting president has topped the list 60 times, reported Mediaite.

Among Republican participants, 48 percent selected Trump. Obama was selected by Democrats at 32 percent, reported Newsweek.

For the most admired woman of 2020, former First Lady Michelle Obama reigned the list with 10 percent. With 6 percent, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris finished second.

Obama was previously the reigning most admired man for 12 years in the Gallup poll.

The total number of respondents was 1,018.

Here is the breakdown of the results of the survey:

18% for Donald Trump

15% for Barack Obama

6% for Joe Biden

3% for Dr. Anthony Fauci

2% for Pope Francis

1% each for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Tesla chief Elon Musk, NBA star LeBron James, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and the Dalai Lama.

Michelle Obama also finished in the top spot in 2019.

Both Fauci, who is on Trump's coronavirus task force, and LeBron James was inducted in the list for the first time.

First Lady Melania Trump was the 3rd most admired woman with 4 percent, followed by media mogul Oprah Winfrey coming in with 3 percent, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Queen Elizabeth II, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with 2 percent.

Independents were split as 11 percent selected Trump and another 11 percent selected Obama.

Fauci, the long-running National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, was selected by 5 percent of Democratic participants, 2 percent of Independents, and 1 percent of Republicans.

Gallup noted in the survey's release that the president's support among Republicans remains steadfast at 48 percent, with no other man gaining over 2 percent of the party's support.

Democrats' support for Obama fell from 41 percent in 2019 to 32 percent in 2020, as party members split their votes. Thirteen percent named Biden, and 5 percent chose Fauci as the most admired man.

In 2017, Trump also finished behind Obama.

Trump benefitted from ticket-splitting as Biden siphoned off a large portion of support from Obama.

His standing in the most admired poll comes despite Gallup polling from the same time frame indicating his approval rating at 39 percent.

