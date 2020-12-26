President Donald Trump condemned Senator Mitch McConnell and Twitter as he continued to denounce the 2020 Presidential Election results in a series of tweets on Christmas Eve. Among retweeting Team Trump videos and allegations of election fraud flagged by Twitter, Trump also defended one of his allies in Fox News.

The president and first lady Melania Trump delivered a traditional Christmas message in a video in which they addressed the "terrible" COVID-19 pandemic and Americans' brave response.

In a video posted on White House social media handles, Trump also spoke of the effectual delivery of the novel coronavirus vaccine, with the first lady expressing gratitude for the military and law enforcement for sustaining the safety of United States citizens.

As Trump's apparent ire with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to increase, the incumbent president claimed on Thursday that he "saved" the Kentucky Republican from losing his latest reelection bid, reported Courier Journal.

Trump wrote in one tweet from his Christmas eve tweets, "I saved at least 8 Republican Senators, including Mitch, from losing in the last Rigged (for President) Election. Now they (almost all) sit back and watch me fight against a crooked and vicious foe, the Radical Left Democrats. I will NEVER FORGET!"

He also sent Republican lawmakers a slide reprimanding the senator and underscoring his efforts to secure McConnell's seventh win in the Senate.

The slide provides a timeline of McConnell's polling performance against his Democratic challenger Amy McGrath to contend McConnell's popularity rose following the president speaking out on his behalf, reported Yahoo.

President Trump vowed he would not forget how Republicans were laidback as he unfruitfully attempts to overturn the election. He also denounced social media giant Twitter for flagging his voter fraud allegations as false.

He underscored McConnell, who ignited his ire earlier this month when he officially recognized President-elect Joe Biden as the victor of November's presidential election.

He also spent his final Christmas Eve in office lamenting about electoral fraud as his wife Melania looked calm as she tracked Santa Claus' progress. The POTUS issued six mad tweets regarding his election loss from his Palm Beach home in Florida.

Referring to his friend Maria Baritromo's Fox Business show, Trump wrote, "Maria's show and ratings are better than ever. They are trying to shame her into not telling the truth. Her audience would be gone, and she is far too smart for that. Rigged Election!" reported Metro.

The president spent Thursday golfing following his trip to Florida for the holidays, shortly after warning to tank the anticipated bipartisan COVID-19 relief deal passed through Congress on Monday.

After months of dealings, lawmakers compromised on a negotiation worth $900 billion that involved $600 stimulus checks. Trump shocked both Republicans and Democrats when he abruptly demanded the bill be amended to include $2,000 stimulus checks.

Trump also condemned Twitter itself for suppressing the truth and "stifling free speech."

He has taken credit for electoral wins in key Senate elections in which incumbent Republicans faced formidable challenger campaigns but eventually retained their powers.

