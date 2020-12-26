Incumbent President Donald Trump vetoed the defense bill on Wednesday that the two chambers of Congress recently passed. It sets forth what may be the first veto override of his tenure, which would pit his party members against him.

Trump Vetoes Defense Bill

The House is expected to act on Monday when all eyes will be on the total number of Republicans enduring with their earlier support for the bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement on President Trump's veto of the bipartisan, bicameral National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"The President's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act is an act of staggering recklessness that harms our troops, endangers our security and undermines the will of the bipartisan Congress. For 60 years, the NDAA has been passed on a bipartisan and bicameral basis. In a time when our country was just targeted with a massive cyberattack, it is particularly hard to understand the reasoning behind the President's irresponsibility," reported Sierra Sun Times.

She added that Trump uses his final moments in office to sow mayhem, including denying service members a long-overdue pay raise and hazard duty pay, families child care, paid family leaves, housing, health protections, and benefits for veterans.

After possibly setting up the first override vote of his tenure, Trump's move follows through on warnings to veto a measure with wide bipartisan support in Congress.

The defense bill secures 3 percent pay raises for United States troops and authorizes over $740 billion in military construction and programs, reported Alabama Daily News.

The president was blamed for leaving Americans "adrift" as he arrived in Florida on Wednesday. Fox News anchor and frustrated Trump associate Geraldo Rivera stated he needs to exhibit "leadership," following his departure from Washington DC. The move leaves an unsigned COVID-19 stimulus package and a threatened military spending bill.

The incumbent president has touted the stimulus check figure "ridiculously low" and the whole bill a "disgrace." However, his veto has adequate votes in Congress to override such a move.

He raised the expectation that the U.S. could face a government shutdown during the global health crisis prompting new turmoil in Washington.

Mad at his fellow Republicans in Congress, Trump aimed to refashion two complex legislation pieces that passed Congress by broad, bipartisan margins following months of dealing.

Trump called the measure a "gift" to Russia and China.

The National Defense Authorization Act would have enacted $740 billion in military programs and provided 3 percent pay raises to military members.

His rejection of the $900 billion relief package and $1.4 trillion funding bill that Congress passed this week made Republicans and Democrats scramble.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed their support behind his appeal for direct payments raised to $2,000 per individual.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has suggested many Republicans would not vote to overrule Trump's veto, despite having voted for the bill itself. It is not made clear if the veto will be sustained or if the overruling attempt will be successful, reported CNN.

