Winterize your car before the colder months hit is the best way to keep any vehicle running in tip-top shape. All these best tips will maximize winterizing to a tee and give any car owner peace of mind.

Conditioning a car for the winter months should not be considered a hit and miss thing; instead, everything is knowledgeable and deliberate. Make one misstep, and it's a headache down the bend somewhere.

All these steps are crucial to condition a car thoroughly, and no step should be missed. And everything is part of the puzzle to keep a well-running vehicle in the winter months.

Wash the car.

Snow is water, and even if it freezes, it can rust the body of the car. Make sure to periodically wash off the gunk on the car's body like snow because cold and prolonged exposure to snow will oxidize the metal. Even if a garage is available to house the car, still wash it.

Protect the paint job.

Washing is a double-edged sword because even if it keeps the body rust-free, it can damage it to winterize your car. Choose the right washcloths and washing solution that won't scratch the paint finish. Using a soft microfiber cloth should be in the kit. The fabric may help in cleaning dirty spots better. Try waxing the car, which helps in keeping the finish and keep it water repellant.

Change the wiper blade asap if needed.

Wiper blades are needed to wipe debris off the windshield, and it must be replaced when needed. In winter, it keeps the windshield clear for better visibility while driving. If a scraping sound is heard, then it is time to change them. Optimally it will need replacement every six months.

Place snow tires for winter driving.

Snow and ice tend to reduce traction and cause dangerous drifting and sliding on winter roads. Trying to save using all-weather tires is not good enough; snow tires are the best option. Change to normal tires for spring, cycling tires through the seasons.

Tire pressure is crucial!

The colder it gets, tires will lose one psi for each 10-degree drop in Fahrenheit. Check tires and keep the right tire pressure each time heading out. Older cars have no sensor for this, and have a pump or portable tire inflator to take is good thinking.

Assembling an emergency car kit is a necessity.

Keep all these parts of the car kit in a pinch; they will be needed, especially in winter. Always keep it in the trunk because it might come in handy.

Have a jumper cable, tire pressure gauge, tire inflator, tire repair kit, fleece blankets, water, flashlight, first aid kit, phone charger.

These should be kept each time anyone uses the car, especially if on the road with family.

Keep the car's fluids and mechanics in okay condition.

Final checks would be checking the cabin air filter, thermostat, battery, and engine fluids should be topped up! These are needed to have a comfortable drive.

Do all these to winterize your car for the winter for hassle-free driving.

