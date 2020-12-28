The secretary of state's office in Georgia says that Georgia Runoffs will be the same as November 3 with a minor change. It will allow early counting of mail-in ballots that were the source of controversy.

It was mentioned by the spokesperson of the SOS office of Georgia.

Based on amended rules, counties can start counting the absentee and mail-in votes before January 5. The SOS spokesman remarked to the Epoch Times.

On December 30, it will be designated as the start of counting one week before Election Day. The results will be posted faster than on November 3, a stark contrast to taking days. In which to count all ballots.

According to the spokesperson, some counties in the general election did not utilize the extra time to count, causing other states to wait for them. He remarked that several counties started on election day to measure their mail-in ballots.

Many poll watchers of the GOP were blocked, harassed, and strong-armed during ballot counting. The spokesperson countered that it was contrary to poll-watchers' claim and was open to the public.

One observation by election officers says that no law exists that allows poll watchers to see the ballot up close to make sure it is not altered. On the other side, the ballot should be checked if bipartisan poll watchers detect any irregularity for checks and balances.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger states that November 3 was without controversy and says nothing was wrong. Last December 23, he said no more no-excuse absentee balloting during Georgia Runoffs elections.

For this reason, the system is wide open to illegal voting. Before the November elections, it was already a concern that was warned.

There is an option for voters to vote via an absentee ballot, but it needs applying. It has been in place since 2005. In 2020 more have opted for that a 5 to 7 percent of voters.

Raffensperger added that having three weeks of early voting in-person, why absentee voting is even an option. He mentioned in a state hearing last December 23.

On December 7, there is early voting in place, although Americans abroad should cast or get their ballot in at 7 p.m. on January 5. Any later will not count.

Furthermore, overseas ballots and ballot curing will still happen till January 8. One expectation is a low number of ballots will not be as many, said the secretary of state spokesperson.

A condition for a questioned mail-in ballots, if the outer envelope has no signature, there is a procedure. If the voter is not reached, then a provisional ballot that is not confirmed is will confirmed without verification.

By December 22, there are more than 1.7 million ballots for the Senate's last seats for the upcoming elections.

These two contested seats will mean a lot for the GOP's fate in the Senate and the state's public utility commissioner.

Republicans need their two bets David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are headlong against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to win the majority. If the two GOP candidates win the Georgia Runoffs, the Senate will be under Republican control.

