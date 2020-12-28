Identified as a Special Forces Assistant and Intelligence Sergeant at Eglin Air Force Base, a Florida man has been taken into custody for the murder of three at an Illinois bowling alley.

Illinois Bowling Alley Shooting Suspect

Duke Webb, 37, has been indicted for the murder of three and first-degree attempted murder of three on Saturday in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford.

Three were also wounded on Saturday evening in what authorities believe was a random attack.

The suspect was identified by police during a press conference on Sunday morning. He was confirmed by the Army to be an active military man.

According to the Army, Sgt. 1st Class Duke Martin was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group. He was the suspect being held by Rockford police for arraignment on Monday.

At a news conference on Sunday, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea identified Martin as the suspect who allegedly opened fire at the bowling alley at around 6:30 PM. He killed three male patrons aged 65 to 73 and wounded a 62-year-old man and two teenagers.

The 62-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot multiple times. One of the teenagers, a 14-year-old victim, was shot in the face and was in stable condition at a hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, and a 16-year-old victim was gunned in the shoulder, was treated at the scene of the incident, and released.

According to the police, there did not immediately appear to be an association between the military man and the victims, reported ABC News.

Bowling is currently not allowed due to state-imposed COVID-19 guidelines. However, a bar linked to the business was legally open.

Webb was arrested shortly following the shooting at around 7 PM. He was held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond, and his first court appearance was slated for Monday.

According to Police Chief Dan O'Shea, "We believe this was a completely random act. There is no prior meeting or any kind of relationship between the suspect and any of the victims in this case," reported USA Today.

Webb is an intelligence and assistance operations sergeant designated to the 7th Group's 3rd Battalion at the Group's Camp Bull Simons. A brief Army statement on the incident indicated Webb joined the Army in 2008 and was on leave when the incident transpired.

O'Shea did not provide information leading up to the shooting.

The Army did not elaborate why Webb was on leave when the shooting occurred, and it was not made clear why Webb was in Illinois.

According to Webb's commander, Col. John W. Sannes, in a statement, "We are shocked and saddened to learn about this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and wounded," reported New York Post.

O'Shea stated that the three who died were all men, aged 65, 69, and 73, who were unidentified.

The Army vowed to offer full assistance to the Rockford Police Department as an investigation is underway.

Police officials said they believe Webb was the mere culprit responsible for the shooting at Don Carter Lanes.

