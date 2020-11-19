A police K9 was in dire need of emergency surgery on Wednesday after being gunned three times during a police-involved shooting on Tuesday in La Vergne, Tennessee.

Tennessee Police K9 Officer Shot 3 Times

The dog was gunned when one man opened fire on his handler, Police Officer Justin Darby.

The K9 officer was wounded in the shooting. According to the La Vergne Police Department, K9 Sjaak underwent surgery on Wednesday for his wounds but could not endure the operation.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Special Agents are probing into the officer-involved shooting situation that occurred in response to the request of 16th District Attorney General Jennings Jones, reported Murfreesboro Voice.

Early news indicated that shortly after noon, a La Vergne Police Department K9 officer had made his way to Murfreesboro Road from the police station. A vehicle pulled alongside on the passenger side and gunned his patrol car.

Sjaak, the K9 officer, is a Belgian Malinois who has been serving the department since 2014. Darby was not wounded in the shooting scenario, reported Breaking 911.

When the K9 was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery, Interim Chief Chip Davis remarked, "We're all praying for Sjaak and Officer Darby. A K9 is more than just a dog to our handlers; they're a partner."

According to authorities, Darby pursued the driver, who was later identified as Javon Brice, 39. Other officers also went after the suspect.

When Sjaak died on Thursday evening, Interim Chief Chip Davis stated, "Our hearts are broken. Our K9s are members of the LPD family. Sjaak was an amazing and loyal dog. We ask everyone to keep Officer Darby, his family, and all of the La Vergne officers in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss," reported WBIR.

The suspect in the November 17th shooting is now pronounced dead.

Authorities tracked the suspect into an apartment complex at 1502 Rutherford Point Circle.

Darby did not release an immediate statement at the demise of his K9. There have been no arrangements for Sjaak's funeral yet.

According to the police, Brice drove into a Rutherford Point Circle residential complex where he exited his vehicle and gunned at the officers who had chased him.

Police officers fired back as the suspect returned to his vehicle and drove into the parking lot, striking a parked car before coming to a halt.

Described as being "amazing and loyal," the dog would be buried with full honors.

The gunman later died following him being transferred to the hospital.

Neighbors who witnessed the scene said they heard the shots being fired. One grandmother who did not want to be identified said she was trying to get her grandchildren out of the way.

The La Vergne Police Department stated they let their dogs choose their handlers. The department would send the office to K9 school, and they would let the dog select them. They would spend six weeks living together, and they are partnered from that point.

