A Christmas holiday fire nearly took the life of a 22-month old girl had not her 7-year-old brother ran in to save her. The young boy was able to save something precious more than their belongings.

This holiday season, a family nearly lost their youngest child had it not been for 7-year-old Eli. His courage in rescuing his youngest saved her from a blazing inferno.

According to the family, it was like a usual night when all three kids had dinner and got tucked in by 8:30 in the evening. The Davidsons woke up because of the smell of something burning in the house in New Tazewell, Tennessee, reported The Blaze.

Nicole Davidson said that 11:30 near midnight when God waked her up, she told WLTV-TV.

Chris was a former fireman, said his wife, who went for the fire extinguisher to get his wife and children out of the burning house. She got the boys because they were close to flames. In their hurry, they forgot their 22-month-old girl inside the house.

The distraught mother said the room where her baby daughter was was blocked by flame. Fire keeps both parents from trying to reach the endangered toddler.

Nicole added the flames that kept her and Chris from rescuing the child was a scary moment.

The father told CNN, that he tried to charge into the burning house through the fire and smoke, but he could not get past the raging flame. When outside, he decided to read the toddler through the window. It got harder with nothing to stand on or to reach. The 7-Year-Old brother was the only chance.

Eli remembered how he saved his sister, whom he did not want to die. His dad broke the window, got it, was afraid but finally muster the courage to get in. He waded in the smoke and got his helpless sibling he wanted to save.

Their dad got Eli, who went through the window, risked his young life grabbing his sister. Chris got both his children through like a miracle who were alive and safe.

Disaster turned into a miracle as Chris is very proud of Eli's guts to do what an adult man would have hesitated. He saved his sister from sure death when his parents were helpless.

With the baby's safety secured by her brother's gutsiness, their home was unsalvageable. It burnt to the ground as 20 firemen sought to stop the blaze. New Tazewell Fire Chief Josh Miracle regretted that his men had failed at saving the house.

Davidsons were foster parents of 34 children, with Eli as one of them and two foster children. The blaze took the roof over their heads.

Chris said they lost everything in flames, and the house was all they had. Three of their cars were damaged by the fire too.

He was devastated that his family owns nothing, and everything went up in flames, he added. Lack of material possessions has never made him so humble.

Losing everything they own and taking care of their kids launched a campaign to assist them financially. A total amount of over $270,000 was gained as assistance for the Davidsons. Nicole thanked everyone for such generosity.

A 7-Year-Old brother saved his sister, giving hope that good still exists with willing individuals is the real story.

