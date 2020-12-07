Despite losing his sight at age 5, a teen has gone beyond it and saw the good things, giving positive vibes over most sighted people that is great.

Timothy Nijon is a teenager who shares a simple apartment with his mother and two sisters. This small home looks beyond the small flat, and there is more to it.

He is blind, but he looks beyond what people can see, and it shows.

On Thanksgiving eve, the flat is full of the 14-year old's positive energy inside what can if all the good vibes explode out. He is talking about all that he's learned and takes pleasure in it. Both his sisters, Zoe Nyon, 8, and Hazel Nijon, 15, are just listening to his cheerful chatter on a small table. The Ten Commandments in a poster is on the back of the front door too, reported Miami Herald.

He says that a counselor shows him self-advocacy when looking for a job and keeping concentrated at work no matter what. Other interests are gaining confidence and professionalism, even before earning his independence.

The teener seems interested topics like mock interviews and even how to make a slamming resume for his job as an adult. All these lessons he is taking to go from teenager to adulthood and loving every minute of all his activities that is infections.

Tacos is one of his absolutely fave foods that he learned to make, something he is proud of. With a wide grin that was seen, he said he could make tacos anytime he wants.

Timothy's sight was lost when diagnosed with a benign tumor at 5. Pressure on that part of the brain which is responsible for vision affects it badly. The condition is rare, called craniopharyngioma affecting the pituitary glands also causes short stature to its sufferers.

His mother had to make adjustments to his condition, which meant both had to live with it. Hetty Lyon worked as a Dutch translator and made time to learn to cope with being blind. She strove to make his predicament easier as only she can.

It's not all roses as Timothy needs a check-up often to keep track of his condition. Headaches will be in the emergency room to make sure. His condition is not easy for everyone, but they back him up, no matter what happens.

Hetty feels the pressure of the situation, and his son getting sick was never expected. But, she stays firm no matter what.

Everyone feels the drive to keep the gloom away for the boy, and many who meet him feel his good vibes. School is an adventure, and Timothy is an eager beaver to learn science, math, and P.E., even wakes up early to greet the day at 5 a.m. in the morning.

He gets out to meet the bus so he'll never miss a class at Hialeah Middle School; he loves school. Topics like music, eating, and the usual adolescent interests fill his day at school. Music genres he adores are gospel, hip-hop, and tacos is what he likes best.

Losing his sight at five does not stop this teen boy and gives positive vibes that make him a beacon for every one lost.

