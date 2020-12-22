A New York family is eagerly hoping and praying for the safe coming back of Lynette Hernandez as Christmas is fast approaching. She has been missing since October.

Lourdes Pinzón, the mother of the missing New Yorker, said, "I just want to find my daughter. I need her. And her daughter needs her mother. Every day she asks questions. And I don't have answers."

Lourdes, who lives in Nassau County, New York, last saw her daughter on September 19, 2020. Lynette and Bella, her 6-year-old daughter, lived with Lourdes, but Lynette moved to Brooklyn to live with her boyfriend.

Lourdes also said, "She was excited to move to an apartment in Brooklyn, But I was not sure it was a good idea."

As days passed by, Lourdes grew concerned that she hadn't heard from missing Lynette. She got more worried about why Lynette had not called Bella.

Lourdes added, "She would always call Bella. Bella has a phone just so her mom can call her. I asked her and I checked her phone. But nothing."

Lourdes contacted family members and friends, inquiring if they had seen or heard from Lynette. She had been seen at her regular hangouts in Jamaica, Queens, and southern Brooklyn, but no one could say when was the last time.

Lourdes decided then to reach out to Lynette's boyfriend on October 10, 2020. He told her the last time they were together was on October 4.

Lourdes shared, "He didn't know where she was, and said they hadn't fought or anything. He thought she was off with friends or back with us."

Lourdes continued to call Lynette on her phone, but it had been disconnected. At that point, they were unable to trace it.

It brought her to file a missing person report with the Nassau County Police Department on October 12. Even though a report was booked, Lourdes said she was advised to file a missing person's report in Brooklyn, too, because Lynette was last seen there.

However, in Brooklyn, the New York Police Department told Lourdes they could not do anything because the case was previously filed in Nassau.

Police Detective Kerriann Hoover of Nassau County confirmed they do have a missing person's report and accept tips and leads in Lynette, but since the case is out of their jurisdiction, their hands are tied. They hope the NYPD will take over the investigation.

Det. Hoover said, "Anyone who has information can call us here in Nassau County, or if you see Lynette in Brooklyn or Queens, immediately call the NYPD in your area. What's important is that we find Lynette."

Lynette is 5'3'' tall, weighs around 170 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes. She has an infinity symbol tattoo on her upper back, with "twenty-four" written across it and an anchor with a heart on her torso. She also has several piercings on her ears, nose, and tongue.

If you have any leads on Lynette Hernandez's whereabouts, kindly call the Nassau County Police Department at (516) 573-8800 with case number is C220CR378719. A monetary award will be given for information that leads to Lynette's finding.

