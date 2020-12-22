Before January 6, President Trump and individual Congress members will discuss how to overturn the Electoral College votes that are unlawful and illegal. Doubts prompt that Biden has used machinations to get the majority vote.

Trump and GOP members of Congress to strategize how to deny the illegitimate vote. That has robbed Americans of their right. As far as they are concerned, Trump won hands down.

One of the main objections to the reported electoral fraud is to force a debate on it. Many of the concerns have grave doubts and want to correct the dishonesty perpetuated by it, reported Fox News.

One of the attendees is the new members Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. said that many GOP lawmakers consider support for the move. She added this included members of the upper and lower houses.

The end goal will be blocking the certification of the flawed election despite what the DEMS and big media say. Biden is viewed as an illegitimate winner. Greene noted that objections would be raised to the electoral votes, especially in fraud-ridden states that have marred the 2020 elections.

In the meeting, she added Trump, Vice President Pence, Trump's legal team, and 15 House members. These Republican representatives are Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Matt Gaetz of Florida, and Louie Gohmert of Texas. They form the core who oppose fraudulent elections in DEMS controlled states.

To object in Congress, one member of the house and a senator will challenge an electoral slate on January 6. Greene said that upper-lower houses are all in but will not tell who they are. Otherwise, the DEMS will have to guess who is in or not.

Also read: Senator-Elect Tommy Tuberville Opens the Door to Electoral College Challenge Without Mitch McConnell's Signal

A few have revealed their intentions, but others will be known on the day, and there will be senators. Greene mentions this is history in the making, and the evidence that will come to be will be overwhelming. Biden's seat is not assured as he needs to surmount many who consider Trump as the real winner.

Days before, Alabama Sen.-Elect Tommy Tuberville intended to challenge the electoral results. He was scolded by the GOP senators, saying it won't prosper. But Tuberville felt it was just the right thing to do.

One dissenting voice, Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.C., said the newly elected Tuberville should not continue with his plans because the media has decided. He added it is for the good of the nation, telling reporters last week.

Trump is busy gathering his allies for the contest ahead. He has no intention to concede.

The Turning Point USA event where Trump attended said that he won a landslide because Americans believe in him, not his opponent. He asked the Justice Department and members of Congress to bolster faith in fair elections by supporting him.

He said that they are fighting for the nation, and he believes he won because they choose him. All the evidence is there, but the GOP must fight this wrong, and there are patriots in the party. There are fighters for the cause of fair and trustworthy elections doing their jobs. But, the Justice Department and other people need to stand up now.

The move to initiate electoral college objections is part of the American constitution and the last attempt to prove these traditions will correct everything.

related article: Report: Rep. Matt Gaetz to Challenge the Electoral College Vote on Jan. 6

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.