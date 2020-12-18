This week, Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) made clear his intentions of probably challenging the Electoral College votes that have questionable voting results. He is newly elected but he will do his duty as enshrined in the constitution.

It is one of the surprises this week that took even Mitch McConnell by surprise, as he is the top GOP member in the roster. The move is to stack the deck and to support the GOP attempt to counter doubtable returns. Tuberville according to his statements believe in Trump's cause.

Other GOP in the lower house like Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) is in talks with fellow GOPs how to question the votes in favor of Trumps opponent on January 6 2021. They are not convinced that Joe Biden qualifies to sit in the Oval Office. A video posted by Lauren Windsor, the executive producer of "Undercurrent", it seemed the ex-coach is ready to tussle, reported the Blaze.

He said that you see what is headed this way. Everyone been reading it in the House. Adding that they have to bring the fight to the senate. Tuberville is very determined to head off the Democrats once and for all, for keeps with the US presidency of Trump.

It is important for one of the upper and lower houses to decide. Any disagreement on the vote will need to be talked over. Tuberville started the ball rolling for the future and a second term without Biden.

All the objections that are raised, each house of Congress will be a two-hour debate. After the debate, the floor would be if it is for or against as the result. Should a majority of GOP or DEMS happen in the process, a tie breaker will be needed. According to the rules the decision is the governor's certification in the disputed state.

This is what Rep. Brooks wants and has been the spearhead to challenge the Electoral College in Congress. At this point it will be all or nothing for Brooks and Tuberville who are not keen on allowing the White House fall into such hands.

In an interview with Politico, Brooks said that it will be unthinkable that stealing the elections and voter fraud will be accepted. Saying they are deplorable and with no courage to make their vote in the house or Senate floor, he added that Congress has no place for such individuals, and taking potshots.

With the plans of these few individual exposed that asks how many of the GOP senators will join Brook and his House counterparts. Mitch McConnell warned them if the Electoral College is challenged, there would be a reckoning for those involved. It will be a vote challenge down and look like it's against President Donald Trump.

It was Tuberville' remarks that prompted who would be for it or not to challenge the current notion. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) was the closest and an election in Georgia on January 5, saying that she was not sure what to do.

She said that January 6 is still far and has time to decide what to do if she wins in the runoff election. Trump is telling to fight and no quarter be given to the DEMS, his opponent has not won yet. Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville has stepped and hopefully everyone else.

