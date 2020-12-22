Lindsay Graham told AG Barr that Hunter Biden and his foreign peddling should be exposed. The activities of the Biden family may have compromised America, and answers are wanted.

Senator Graham is concerned that Attorney General Barr is not doing enough to expose Hunter's activities during the time his father held office.

Another is that there is no plan to appoint a special counsel to probe deeper into the younger Biden's deals with Ukraine and China. Barr announced that he would not nominate any special counsel for the Biden Probe, reported The Epoch Times.

Many have echoed that there is a need to check into the story buried during the elections. Emails were found in Hunter's laptop that was later discredited as false. But, this was corroborated by his partner Tony Bobulinsky.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said that the Delaware probe is only about tax fraud that is not enough. Hunter's trips and dealing during Joe Biden's office, then later with China, considered the most significant threat, must be investigated.

It concerns how Hunter and his peddling of influence with several nations like Russia and China will impact the decision making if Trump does not get his second term. How far will a compromised administration let foreign connections affect the U.S. foreign policy? Especially China that is already looking forward to Joe Biden if he sits in the oval office.

Graham adds the tax issue is not enough, and there is more to it. Before Graham's statement, Joe Biden said he wouldn't discuss Hunter Biden and his problems with anyone, it was reported in AP News.

Last December 9, Biden's representatives posted statements from the two Bidens. Hunter acknowledged that he is a subject of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware.

When asked for comment, the office said no comments during an ongoing investigation. According to Biden's son, he was probed for tax affairs only.

When Joe Biden was Obama's VP, Hunter had business dealing with China, Ukraine, and other countries while his father held office. Dealing with Ukraine and China was highlighted because of the mention of the ex-VP in the communique.

Joe Biden has not mentioned the probe at all. In one of his interviews, he told the interviewer that it was used to get to him, in the Tony Bobulinsky interview by Tucker Carlson.

Republicans demand a special counsel to keep Biden's potential block, in a no holdS barred investigation to dig up everything.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) stated that if Biden sits, the investigation will be shut down before everything comes out. He is a member of the House Intelligence Committee, recently said on Fox.

Democrats will not and have little interest in appointing a special counsel, AG Barr echoes that.

Barr said that appointing a special counsel is not in his plans, even as he resigns his position soon.

Trump denounced him for not revealing the probe and interfering with the elections when he kept silent about the Hunter probe. His reason for doing that he followed a rule. As of this reporting, Hunter Biden and James Biden are resisting oversight efforts.

