Biden said that any information about his son with a potential attorney general will not be discussed, according to sources close to Biden.

The investigation into Hunter Biden is on, with the story suppressed during the campaign.

According to the electoral college winner Joe Biden's press secretary, there will be no discussion into his controversial son's federal investigation. The statement given as reported The Hill.

Chris Wallace asked Jen Psaki if Joe Biden will permit the U.S. attorney for Delaware to continue to probe in his son.

Psaki said that there is no transparency in Hunter Biden's investigation with any candidate for attorney general. She said he will not be breaching the subject with any attorney general. It will be up to the attorney general to decide how to go about any investigations. She added that they are not at that point when anyone is needed yet.

If there will be any administration if Trump loses, it is left to be seen. Some of these positions for grabs are the secretaries of Labor and Education.

More positions are going to be filled up, but the process needs to work itself out. Especially if the Justice Department if given independence by the executive branch. This means the next AG will be free to do whatever is required.

Every new administration has a new U.S. attorney for every four years. Attorney General Bill Barr's appointed a special counsel before he resigned. The special counsel can only be dismissed by the AG.

Also read: Hunter Biden Scandal Reports Have Been on the News Only After the Election

If he did so during elections, it would have been devastating for the challenger. Pledges were made to keep distance from any investigation of the justice department, with total independence.

An interview with Jake Tapper touch on Joe Biden allowing the investigation to progress with no interference.

The federal prosecutors in Delaware are looking into Hunter's tax affairs after the paper made headlines of it.

Media shuttered the story of the younger Biden's deals using his family's connections. The New York Post had posted emails about Joe Biden meeting an executive from a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma. dad. Hunter set up the meeting during his time as Obama's VP.

When asked about the emails on the laptop, the reply was it's a lie and smear campaign. Still, nothing of the criminal allegations on Hunter is proven despite the laptop. Another is the ex-VP did not profit from his time in office.

One of the most claims is that Hunter or his uncle Jim Biden was not guilty after Tony Bobulinski's expose. When asked how can they avoid any fallout, it was plausible deniability.

More deals came in 2013 when Hunter Biden met with a Chinese investment banker Jonathan Li. He did this when his dad had an official visit to China. Soon after the meeting with Li, a deal was struck. Whether or not Joe Biden says anything, any investigation on Hunter will be watching.

Related article: DOJ Submits Subpoena for the Hunter Biden Business Dealings and Details

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.