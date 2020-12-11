Recently, the Hunter Biden Investigation reports have been on the news, but after votes on November 3 have been cast. Noticeable is the timing of the release according to those critical of it.

Soon after the November 3 elections, media outlets are allowing reports of the investigation of the ex-VP.

Most noticeable is the release of information based on these reports, which could have impacted the elections' results, said some sectors. Still, the media says its coverage is timely, reported Oann.

Cooler heads are trying to diffuse the fallout from the media blackout.

Many critics believe that the liberal press should have allowed the news to be published to give the public a fair chance to decide if the story would have mattered.

Before the election, the Washington Post had the headline, "The Truth Behind the Hunter Biden Non-scandal."

The same newspaper's next headline had on their banner headline, "Hunter Biden Tax Probe Examining Chinese business dealing."

Last year, One America News Network's reporters Chanel Rion shared the report with the mainstream media a year ago. This is caused many outlets to accuse OANN of having its own.

Soon after elections are done, the headlines with the ex-VPs son have the go signal from legacy media. Examples of these are Russian Disinformation headlines to a post-election headline that he was the subject of a tax investigation. This signaled a shift in the reports favorable to those wanting the story to be given a fair shake.

Critics of the mainstream have said that President Trump has been the target of media besmirching his administration. In the event of a possible change in the White House, this report on Joe Biden's son has far reaching implications that can haunt him.

President Trump is confident that he will succeed in what he believes is the right thing.

Another side of the coin is Ari Fleischer, the former White House Press Secretary who is critical of the Hunter Biden story's reported cover up. He asserts that the press was not doing their function, after the New York's post expose of the dealings with Sino hawk, Burisma in other countries of Hunter's activities.

He was interviewed by Fox News on "Outnumbered Overtime" on Thursday. He said unconfirmed interested parties pull the plug on the story.

He said that the media had a blackout after the New Post expose instant. More came out in the Project Veritas that featured the CNN President Jeff Zucker and CNN Political Director David Chalian ordered the story shuttered immediately. The sole responsibility for the cover-up should be on those who called it, not the media en masse.

The response of CNN in a statement called it a conspiracy theory, smear against Biden, and once again Russian disinformation that became a case of tax affairs instead. Despite it being the son of Joe Biden, the media did their duty not to judge, and the Delaware investigation is too good to pass.

If the same can be applied, then Trump is innocent, too, following Hunter Biden's investigation's logic.

