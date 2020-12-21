Take these best tips in the cold weather that will keep everyone warm at all times. Another is to enjoy the winter months at all times too.

The winter chill is creeping in, and the autumn leaves are falling. Next thing, the first snow hits the ground, and it looks great. But, to make the winter more bearable are these suggestions to consider.

Here are several tips that will make any winter roasty-toasty and not getting chilled.

If the weather is changing, keep warm first.

Instead of turning up the heat in any room, which is more costly and less eco-friendly, try this. Body temperature can be altered faster if getting layered with warm clothing.

Keep head covered with woolen headgear.

Wearing a hat is smart because it keeps the heat in the body. Keep on full cold-weather clothes to stay warm and comfortable. Just remember any expose skin will lose heat when it is chilly. Hats are a good idea, even if indoors.

Switch on your ceiling fan.

Do you know that warm air rises and cold air go down? Keep the warm air by turning on a ceiling fan at the lowest speed in a clockwise spin t push the warmer air down.

When taking a shower, go from hot and cold while at it.

One tip, hot showers will heat your body fast but don't forget that blood circulation is essential too. Get doused by chilly water to get the blood flowing.

Cold drafts can ruin a warm room; use pool noodles.

Use the pool noodle to trap heat inside for a cost-effective solution. Cut it lengthwise and cover it in fabric, slide it under the doors, so it stays all winter. In summer, it can be reused as a pool toy. But get a new one, though, for summer. These are the best tips for cold weather to try.

Get a Programmable Thermostat.

It can be tedious to set continuously and adjust the thermostat of the heater. Keep on that can be set to work on a schedule, so the house is always warm. Some can be set up with a smartphone too.

Trick the thermostat the easy way to do it.

If there is limited access to the thermostat in the office or apartment, do this hack. All that is need to trick the automatic mechanism is to fool it to think the room is colder. Use ice or an ice bucket near it and wait for it to heat up.

Use thicker curtains in winter.

If the curtains were the ones last summer, time to change to thicker ones to trap heat at the windows. Open them if it is sunny outside to release excess heat.

Baking all day generated extra heat in the house.

Anyone who likes to bake can bake like crazy and used the extra overheat to keep the home warmer. Maybe add more baking friend for more body heat, and have cookies for treats too.

10. Composting generates heat, so try it now.

Composting is a cheap and easy way to generate heat through bacterial decomposition in organic matter. Uses of composting are to heat showers and greenhouses, too; even a small composting set up adds some warmth to flats.

Here are the best tips that will be best in cold weather. Just follow and try it.

