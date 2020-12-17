A winter storm has struck and affected 70 million Americans with a barrage of snow, sleet, and rain on the east coast. Winter is coming to many places in the United States.

One of the expectations about the cold blast is there will be two feet or more of snow that will fall in some areas. It does not get better with blizzard winds of 50 mph or more, plus freezing rain that is not uncommon. One other thing is having a chance of widespread blackouts and power outages.

Several cities and states like New York and Boston call out emergencies and closing services, with coronavirus testing. More road warnings from Virginia to Maine are asked to stay off roads to avoid mishaps. Already the winter months coming in are starting to hit the states, CBS News.

One fatality was reported on Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Virginia. Brannagan K. Locklear, 19, of Pembroke, North Carolina, was killed in a car accident. His car went off the road and struck an embankment that caused it to turn turtle, said the Virginia State Police.

Another death was caused by a snowplow hitting a snowblower man; this happened in Pennsylvania in Allegheny County.

Reports of the Winter Storm say that it will be felt from Colorado to Maine. Fourteen states are airing warnings of blizzards and winter chill. More of concern is having almost no visibility in some areas covered with two feet deep snow.

It is at the beginning of winter, and chaos is getting felt in affected areas. Near mishaps when Emergency responders in Pennsylvania got close to getting sideswiped by a sliding truck.

Another is slippery roads and a pile-up in Virginia. Roads with ice are hazards that caused tractor-trailers to slide off the Pennsylvania road, then jack-knifing trucks in Nebraska. For New York City, it will be snow 10 inches deep.

According to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, he said the storm would be of concern and caution in abundance. It might be one of the most significant cold showers in years.

At 1:45 p.m. ET, about 42,000 people in Virginia and 12,000 people in New Jersey had their power shut down. This cold front comes as the nation manages the pandemic as well.

Crucial coronavirus testing centers have been closing in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. One profound effect is the cold weather conditions will hamper how fast the Pfizer vaccine gets to the centers.

Pennsylvania has issued a state of emergency and expects the biggest haul of the vaccines last Thursday.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said that efforts were made to get the vaccine transported to the centers. He told residents to keep roads clear to let vaccine-delivery be precise and for EMTs to get to emergencies faster.

UPS added that the vaccine is essential, so deliveries will be possible if all avenues like roads and airports are safe to access.

Because of the winter storm, many businesses have to close, which is a blow to owners. But this year's winter might be rougher than the past year.

