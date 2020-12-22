Lorna Jane, a prominent sportswear label, has been sued by Australia's consumer watchdog due to misinformation by claiming that its clothing line could serve as a shield against COVID-19.

'Anti-Virus Activewear'

The announcement arrived amid a wider clampdown by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) against companies looking to capitalize on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The competition regulator is suing Lorna Jane for allegedly claiming its activewear could eradicate the coronavirus's prevalence.

The ACCC has set forth legal advancements against the Brisbane-based company over its "Anti-virus Activewear" marketing campaign. It claimed that its products were sprayed with an "LJ (Lorna Jane) Shield," a "COVID-19-killing spray."

The sportswear brand is being taken to court by the consumer watchdog, who indicated that aside from eradicating COVID-19, it could also halt its spreading.

In July, the company claimed the substance sprayed on the clothes was "LJ Shield," which protected individuals against pathogens.

Retailer Lorna Jane and its founder will be summoned to court over a series of leggings, and sports tops claimed as a shield from the virus.

According to the ACCC, on Monday, it had instigated proceedings against the popular brand in the Federal Court. It denounced the claims as false and misleading, contravening consumer law, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

Lorna Jane allegedly made the claim between July and November 2020 and also indicated that the LJ Shield could protect a person from other viruses as well.

The claims were marketed over a series of media platforms, including Lorna Jane's website, in-store, and Instagram, with these phrases: "Cure for the Spread of COVID-19? Lorna Jane Thinks So," "With Lorna Jane Shield on our garments it meant that we were completely eliminating the possibility of spreading any deadly viruses," and "LJ Shield - Protecting you with ANTI-VIRUS ACTIVEWEAR," reported The Epoch Times.

The ACCC claimed the anti-virus clothing had no scientific study implemented to ascertain if the activewear could halt the prevalence of COVID-19.

The commission is also alleging the company's chief executive Lorna Jane Clarkson was well aware that the clothing did not combat the virus. She also reportedly made false personal claims by promoting them in testimonials and on social media.

On Monday, the ACCC initiated federal court legal action against Lorna Jane for reportedly making erroneous and deceptive claims.

The majority of the claims were removed in mid-July. However, the ACCC states Lorna Jane continued to run the false descriptions on garment tags up to at least November.

According to ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court, "particularly concerning" were the claims made simultaneously with fears of a second wave in Australia, especially Victoria.

Court remarked, "We allege the statements made by Lorna Jane gave the impression that the COVID-19 claims were based on scientific or technological evidence when this was not the case. We are particularly concerned about this because consumers often trust well-known brands and assume that their marketing claims are backed up by solid evidence," reported Yahoo.

Lorna Jane was dealt with a $40,000 infringement penalty by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. Its series was re-branded as "anti-bacterial."

