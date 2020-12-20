Santa Claus could safely deliver gifts to good boys and girls on Christmas after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States, went all the way to the North Pole to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fauci Gives Santa Claus a Vaccine Jab

According to Dr. Fauci on Saturday, during a CNN and "Sesame Street" coronavirus town hall for families when worried young ones questioned him whether Santa can safely enter homes on December 25, he took a little trip to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa Claus himself. "I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents... you have nothing to worry about," reported NDTV.

Among the questions were "How did Santa get the vaccine, and is it safe for him to go into the house?" and "What if he can't go to anyone's house or near his reindeer?" reported King5.

Among the troubled children were Lucy, 8, from San Rafael, California, Connor, 9, from Mount Holly, New Jersey, and Paxton, 6, from Geneva, Illinois.

Dr. Fauci was reportedly worried the children would be upset this Christmas, thus explaining his "trip to the North Pole."

This is not the first time that Fauci has assured children to feel safe given Kris Kringle's immunity. According to him in November, "Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity." He added the Christmas character is not going to be transmitting any infection to any person, reported Chicago Sun Times.

Santa Claus now has an extra layer of protection courtesy of the top doctor.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases leader has served six presidents since 1984.

His 80th birthday is slated on Christmas Eve.

Fauci recently accepted an offer to be chief medical adviser to President-elect Joe Biden. He answered children's questions as part of "The ABC of COVID-19," a town hall event held simultaneously with "Sesame Street" featuring Elmo, Big Bird, Grover, and other charming characters.

During the town hall, the health expert responded to other concerns from kids, including when they will be able to hug their families again and whether the jab of the vaccine hurts (which he said was merely a pinch).

Children could still want to see St. Nicholas in person at the mall this holiday season but it is probably not a good idea at the time, according to health experts.

Fauci's "good news" arrives as nations across the globe are experiencing spiking coronavirus cases, with millions in England and Italy gearing up to celebrate Christmas under stern "stay at home" guidelines.

The United States, the country that has witnessed the most fatalities associated with COVID-19, initiated its mass inoculation campaign this week.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration gave an emergency authorization dissemination of the second COVID-19 vaccine created by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health. This move marks the globe's first authorization for Moderna's shots.

