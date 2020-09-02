According to New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to temporarily assume the powers of the Presidency during President Donald Trump's unannounced visit to Walter Reed hospital in November 2019.

Suspected health issue

President Trump had undergone a quick exam and a series of laboratories as part of his annual physical, according to the White House. The Trump administration had let the President do his check-up in preparation for a "very busy 2020."

Schmidt wrote that he learned that hours before President Trump went to Walter Reed hospital, word went out in the West Wing for the vice president to be on standby to take over the powers of the Presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized.

On September 1, Vice President Mike Pence disputed that he had been placed on standby during the visit. He told Fox News' Bret Baier that he is always informed of President Trump's movements, whether it was on the day of his annual check-up or any other day. He added that there was nothing out of the ordinary about that day.

When asked on whether he had been placed on standby, Vice President Pence said that he does not recall being told to be on standby. He said he was informed that the President had a doctor's appointment and that a part of his job is that he will always be on standby since he is the vice president of the United States.

While Pence did not assume the powers of the Presidency, the account raises questions about the reason for President Trump's unscheduled visit.

President Trump's visit did not follow the protocol of a routine presidential medical exam. Medical staff at the hospital did not get a staff-wide notice about a presidential visit to the medical center in Maryland, ahead of the President's arrival.

Typically, the medical staff in Walter Reed hospital would get a general notice about a "VIP" visit to the medical center ahead of a presidential arrival, notifying them of certain closures at the facility.

But that did not happen when President Trump visited the facility, indicating that it is a non-routine visit, and it was scheduled at the last minute.

A source told CNN that it was possible for a small group of doctors to have been involved in President Trump's medical exams and that they were notified before the President's visit.

However, it still does not explain why the medical staff at the hospital was not aware of Trump's visit when they should have been.

White House's response

Following the report that Pence was asked to be on standby, President Trump clarified on Twitter that he did not experience "mini-strokes" last year, contrary to the rumors circulating online.

President Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement that the President has not experienced nor been evaluated for any strokes, mini-strokes, or cardiovascular emergencies, as reported by The Washington Post.

Conley said that the President remains healthy and that he has no concerns about Trump's ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him. He added that according to his report, Trump is expected to remain fit to execute the duties of the Presidency.

